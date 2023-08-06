Chargers Position Group Preview: Cornerback

Most of the Bolts roster is straightforward. However, if there’s a position battle anywhere, it’s with the cornerback group. This position group consists of many who have starter capability but lack consistency. These players have what it takes, they just need to put it all together.

Image: The Athletic

The Starting Outside Cornerbacks: JC Jackson and Michael Davis

This is one of the position battles to watch; Michael Davis versus Asante Samuel. Both are more than capable of playing on the outside at a high level but each have their own inconsistencies. When it comes to the starting role, I believe Staley will opt for Davis’s length and experience in an effort to keep Samuel fresh should he have to rotate between the corner and “star” positions.

As for JC Jackson, this signing appeared to be a giant dud at first glance. In the few weeks he played before going down with injury, he appeared to be far from the player they signed away from New England. Now healthy, Jackson has so far looked the part in practice. Still, with how last season went, it’s reasonable to believe his leash isn’t very long.

Image: Los Angeles Times

The Starting “Star” Cornerback: Ja’Sir Taylor

This one may be a bit of a surprise given I didn’t list Samuel to play opposite of JC Jackson. He’s more than capable of playing in the slot, but with how Taylor ended the season, I believe it’s his position to lose. Early in summer camp, Taylor has shown struggles, but only in his second year, he needs the reps to get used to the “star” position in Staley’s defense. For this reason, I believe Ja’Sir Taylor is also a potential breakout candidate not only for this position, but for the entire team.

Image: Orange County Register

The “Forgotten” Cornerback: Asante Samuel Jr.

With the load of talent the Chargers have at cornerback, it’s easy for Samuel to get lost in the weeds if he isn’t a starter. However, it’s important to keep an eye on him since he, like Taylor, can play anywhere. He can play in the slot and he can play on the outside. But I still think it’d be best to wait until the others prove they aren’t capable of starting to deploy Samuel in a starting role.

Image: TSN

The Rest: Deane Leonard

A second-year man out of Ole Miss, Deane Leonard saw action later on in the year, but made his presence especially known on special teams. I don’t expect his role to change much this year. On special teams, Leonard was extremely impactful hustling down the field as a gunner each chance he got. He may not get meaningful reps on defense, but he could be an unsung hero that elevates the level of play on special teams.

