Chargers Position Group Preview: Quarterback

For the past few years, it seems the Chargers have been benefiting from the talents of their franchise quarterback while continuing to fall short. The Chargers may not have a QB competition for their starter, but things could be turning up in SoCal for the team’s backup.

This article will be the first article of many previewing the Charger’s position groups. In this first edition, we begin with the quarterbacks.

The Starting Quarterback

Entering his fourth season in the NFL, Justin Herbert has been a godsend for the Chargers offense. Very rarely do teams strike gold in their first attempt to find a franchise QB. However, the Chargers have done so with the University of Oregon product. Since he entered the League, Herbert has easily been one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL despite not even being the best QB in his division. There isn’t much farther up for Herbert to go besides gaining an MVP and post-season wins, but expect for him to make further leaps with Kellen Moore calling the offense and more firepower with rookie receiver Quentin Johnston

The Back-Up Quarterback

As the summer continues, so does the position battle between Easton Stick and Max Duggan. Throughout his career, Herbert has enjoyed being mentored by veterans Tyrod Taylor and Chase Daniel. Although he’s only two years older than Herbert, Easton Stick still has value he can offer. After all, backing up Philip Rivers for one season does mean something right? The Chargers could carry three QBs on their roster going into the season, as they’ve been doing, but this would eat up a roster spot that could be used for depth elsewhere. For this reason, I have Easton Stick as the second string quarterback right now. He hasn’t had much opportunity to shine in the NFL given the Charger’s recent line of quarterbacks, but he’s a good locker room personality.

The Dark Horse Candidate

For Max Duggan’s case, Easton Stick isn’t the most athletically gifted or experienced veteran in the NFL. Herbert has progressed so quickly the Chargers probably feel there isn’t a need to keep Stick around if he isn’t going to win them games should something happen to Herbert. As shown this past college football season, Duggan is athletic, tough, and knows how to win. If he continues to show out throughout the preseason, it isn’t unlikely we’d see Max Duggan in a second-string role.

