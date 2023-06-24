Chargers Position Group Preview: Tight Ends

After being linked to the top TE prospects in April’s draft, the Chargers elected not to draft one. The Chargers tight ends are by no means the best in the NFL, but they are effective in how they are used. Kellen Moore will surely be creative with them, but how do they compare amongst each other?

The Starter: Gerald Everett

A year ago I was a huge fan of the Gerald Everett signing. A year later, I’m still pleased with the move. He hasn’t been anything special for the Bolts, but he has been consistent at leading this tight ends group. In his lone year with the team, he’s been targeted on short and intermediate routes, has lined up all across the formation, and has been used to run routes along the seams and towards the boundaries. Oh, and did I mention he’s been a more than decent blocker? Although TE is a position that could’ve been upgraded through the draft, Gerald Everett should do a fine job holding down the position this season.

The Backup: Donald Parham Jr.

Last year was one to be forgotten for Parham. After spending pretty much the entire season injured, we should expect a Donald Parham who’s hungry and willing to contribute. He isn’t the best blocker, but this is fine given it’s not what he’s on the field to do. Parham is on the field for a very specific reason, to use his 6’9” frame to haul in footballs. When healthy, he’s a threat wherever he’s lined up. However, the key thing for him will be remaining healthy.

The Rest: Tre McKitty

I was never a fan of this selection a couple drafts ago. He may have been a fine blocker at Georgia, but I never saw McKitty’s game translating to the NFL especially with how far behind his game was as a pass catcher. So far, it appears I’m right. He’ll be on the roster for depth and to contribute on special teams, but other than this he’ll be used in a limited role offensively. He’s still a better blocker than pass catcher, but his abilities in the passing game haven’t come along at all.

