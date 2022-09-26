Chargers Woes Continue! Say It Ain’t So Joe!

it Many thought the Chargers were going to run away with this game. A healthy Chargers team with its head in the game just may have, but injuries and continued offensive inconsistency led the Chargers to fall to the Jaguars in this game. The Chargers were trapped by their own shortcomings.
Early on, the Chargers were able to hold their own against the Jaguars. Going toe-to-toe the Bolts’ defense held the Jags running game early. Though the Chargers’ offense was stagnant, they showed promise and spurts of breaking out sparked a glimmer of hope.
Looking back on my preview for this game, I believed this was going to be the case. I honestly thought this game would begin to show the grit and fortitude this team is capable of. I thought the Chargers would have stepped the pressure up in the second half recognizing their shortfalls from the previous games. They most certainly did not, instead they regressed and played the worst half of football we have seen yet. Incredibly disappointing from a team that on paper should be having a season that will make its history. I argued with someone when it was suggested it could be that the coaching staff just cannot get it done, but doubts are creeping in. Is that what this team needs, fresh legs at the Offensive coordinator position? Time will tell.
Another issue that seems to be arising is the play calling capability of Joe Lombardi. Many, including myself, keep wondering why this high-powered offense isn’t producing more. The Lombardi name carries some high expectations with it. It is not an enviable position, but respectfully, if you cannot produce and put up the numbers then change your approach. Otherwise, the team is going to have to make a change for the benefit of the franchise. You can only put so much blame on the players. If we don’t see a turnaround over the next two weeks, I think it may be time to consider making that change before the season is lost. The Chargers also have to push their strength and conditioning staff to ensure the health and safety of their players.
Despite this disappointing loss, adding to our questions and bringing whispers of doubt to our minds, I don’t think we need to hit the mayday button quite yet. I believe the Chargers deserve two more weeks to try to fix the issues that are plaguing them. Either they get on the right side of their injuries or come up with viable alternatives to positively reinforce their productivity and outcomes. This week the Chargers have another possible trap waiting in the game against quarterback Davis Mills and the Houston Texans. Let’s hope the Chargers do not underestimate Houston and turn this two-game losing streak around.
Featured Articles
-
Hardwood Huddle/ 5 hours ago
Hardwood Huddle: New Season Is almost Here
A new season is here and Randy Zellea and Bill Ingram are back for...
-
Features/ 6 hours ago
Play Calling Woes: 3 Key Takeaways from Arizona Cardinals Week 3 Loss
Arizona Cardinals 12, Los Angeles Rams 20 The Arizona Cardinals have struggled to truly...
-
NFL/ 6 hours ago
Chargers Woes Continue! Say It Ain’t So Joe!
it Many thought the Chargers were going to run away with this game. A...
-
Features/ 6 hours ago
Detroit Red Wings Season Preview 2022
It’s June 1998. You and your siblings are eating Little Caesar’s Pizza while playing...