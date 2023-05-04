Chicago Bears NFL Draft Recap

With the NFL Draft behind us, and the rookie mini-camps around the corner, it is time to start analyzing the results of this year’s class. The Chicago Bears made a total of 10 selections, some better, and some worse. Back Sports Page is here to break down the whole thing (every round, every pick).

Round 1 / Pick 10: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Analysis: In my pre-draft preview, I discussed how the Bears absolutely had to grab a tackle in round one. I know it killed them to not take Jalen Carter when he was there for the taking, but moving down one spot and getting a franchise piece for the offensive line was absolutely the right strategy. Wright is a great athlete and a mammoth of a man. He had the best tape of any tackle in this class. I don’t think Hendon Hooker would have had time to rack up the yards he did if it wasn’t for Wright’s protection up front. He can be an absolute bully to opposing edge rushers. This guy is going to be a future pro-bowler.

Grade: A

Round 2 / Pick 53: DT Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida

Analysis: Gervon Dexter was a fantastic pick. This was a player that was projected in the top 10 before the 2023 season. It wasn’t his breakout season a lot of people hoped for, which was a big reason for originally projecting top 10, but he had another very solid season with 55 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and 4.0 tackles for a loss. The Bears had to address the defense once they got their OT. Their run defense struggled immensely last year, and in a division with guys like Dalvin Cook (for now), Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon and now Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, they will have their hands full. Stooping the run will be no easy task in the NFC North.

Grade: A-

Round 2 / Pick 56: CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)

Analysis: This was a pick I made for the Bears in my pre-draft preview which you can check out here on Back Sports Page! Stevenson is extremely aggressive and physical. He should be a day one starter on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson. This will be an awesome combination at corner that nobody will be able to out-physical.

Grade: B+

Round 3 / Pick 64: DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Analysis: Pickens is primarily a run-stopper. He comes in a pass-rush package however. He played at 305 lbs in 2022, but weighed in at the combine at just 291 lbs. His athletic testing was a positive result of that weight loss, running a 4.91s 40-yard dash. He is clearly an explosive athlete, but he didn’t put out a ton of production in the pass-rush. If the Bears can tap into that pass-rush potential, he can become a versatile defensive tackle that stuffs the run and gets after the QB.

Grade: B

Round 4 / Pick 115: RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

Analysis: Johnson has a big shadow over him because of the number eight overall pick; Bijan Robinson. Playing behind him left him only a few opportunities on Saturday’s to make team’s notice him. He did enough to warrant a 4th-round selection still. Johnson is a big, strong runner. This is an every-facet player, having contributed in the passing game, the running game (obviously), and even special teams. He’ll be a perfect understudy to play behind D’Onta Foreman early in Chicago before eventually taking on a bigger role.

Grade: B+

Round 4 / Pick 133: WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Analysis: Scott is an Olympic runner and his number one trait will absolutely be his speed. However, he is a very good route runner, especially down the field. He will be an exciting deep threat option down the depth chart, and could compete for some special teams roles.

Grade: C+

Round 5 / Pick 148: LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

Analysis: Football runs in the Sewell-family blood. Brother of Lions’ Penei Sewell, Noah is a really good value pick. He is a very experienced, productive linebacker coming out of college. My favorite part of his game comes as a Blitzer. I foresee some blitz packages with Sewell even as a rookie.

Grade: A

Round 5 / Pick 165: CB Terrell Smith, Minnesota

Analysis: Smith had a very up and down career at Minnesota. Overall, his best year was this final year in 2022. I think Smith is nothing more than a depth option. Best case scenario maybe he can contribute in a rotational role.

Grade: C-

Round 7 / Pick 218: DT Travis Bell, Kennesaw State

Analysis: At this point, you are just throwing darts blindly at the draft board. They made an emphasis on the defensive line this draft, especially on the interior, so adding to that even more so could not hurt.

Grade: C+

Round 7 / Pick 258: S Kendall Williamson, Stanford

Analysis: I mentioned the Bears might need to draft a safety in the later rounds for some depth. They did just that with their final pick of the weekend. Williamson stands at 6’0″ 203 lbs. If he could find a way to make the roster, who knows, maybe he’ll be a contributor off the bench.

Grade: C