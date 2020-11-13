CHICAGO BULLS INTRODUCE NEW CITY EDITION UNIFORMS FOR 2020-21 SEASON

The Chicago Bulls today unveiled new City Edition uniforms, which the team will wear for select games during the 2020-21 season. The new uniforms are again a visual tribute to Chicago and for the first time focus on the unique art deco architectural characteristics of many buildings in the city, including the United Center.

This year, the Bulls City Edition uniforms borrow inspiration from the roaring ’20s, turning life into art, as well as the 1933 World’s Fair, which highlighted the city’s centennial celebration. The slate grey uniforms, meant to visually represent the color of the buildings in the city’s skyline, provide a rich background for a variety of distinct uniform elements including:

Gold accents to represent the lavish gold lobbies of many of Chicago’s iconic downtown buildings

An art deco font to display the “CHICAGO” wordmark and jersey numbers, which was inspired by United Center building signage

The iconic diamond shape featured on the shorts, which can be found on most Bulls uniforms, displaying four stars from the Chicago flag in a pattern mimicking the ironwork framing of many Chicago buildings

“No Little Plans” displayed above the tag of the jersey – This is a tribute to Daniel Burnham, the architect and city planner who was responsible for the design of the city after the Great Chicago Fire, who said, “Make no little plans; they have no magic to stir men’s blood and probably themselves will not be realized.”

The 2020-21 season marks the fourth season of the Nike City Edition uniform series. Building on the theme the Bulls established in 2017-18, each City Edition uniform has been an ode to Chicago, incorporating the iconic Chicago flag or last season’s blue uniforms, which paid homage to the Chicago River.

Fans can pre-order City Edition jerseys today by visiting madhouseteamstore.com or by calling 312-455-4600 to fill out a pre-order form. City Edition jerseys will also be on sale at shop.bulls.com, starting on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. CT.

Dates that the team will wear the new City Edition uniforms will be unveiled after the NBA 2020-21 schedule is released.