Chiozza Signs 1-yr Deal To Return To Brooklyn

As we get closer to the start of the NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets just brought back a familiar face in Chris Chiozza to add to their guard depth as they try and chase an NBA championship.

Chiozza has had a long road since he entered the league in 2018, as an undrafted guard out of The University of Florida. He joined the Washington Wizards in the NBA Summer League and during training camp, but was waived in December of that season.

He then played in the G League for a while, was called up by the Houston Rockets for a 10-day contract, went back to the G League, then called up again and signed to a contract for the remainder of the season on March 24 of the 2018-19 season. He was later waived by the Rockets after that season in July.

The following September the next team he went to was the Washington Wizards where he signed a two-way contract with them and their G League affiliate team, the Capital City Go-Go. Though he was waived in December, the waizards brought him back to their G league team.

A few weeks later the Nets signed him to a two-way contract for the rest of last season. Chiozza even played in the bubble for Brooklyn. During that stint he impressed the coaching staff enough for the team to bring him back this week for the upcoming season.

During the 18 games Chiozza played for the Nets last season he averaged 6.4 PPG, 3.1 APG, 42.5% FG and 35.7% 3FG in 15.4 MPG.

So, with this signing Brooklyn now has Chiozza, Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jordan Bowden and Landry Shamet as their true guards, which is pretty deep and puts them in a good position since guard play is crucial to a team’s success in today’s game.