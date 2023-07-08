Christian Wood To The Knicks?

Knicks Should Go All-In for Christian Wood

After sending Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers for two future second-round picks, the New York Knicks currently do not have a backup power-forward. Christian Wood would be the perfect backup to Julius Randle as he can help space the floor. Also, he can be a solid shot blocker on the defensive end.

What Led To The Toppin Trade?

It was reported after the Game 4 loss to the Miami Heat, Toppin and Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau got into a heated exchange. Thibodeau spoke to Toppin, who assured his coach that he would never resemble Taj Gibson and asked for an end to the comparisons.

Randle eventually stepped in and separated the two.

However, it still boiled over as Toppin even got into it with assistant coach Rick Brunson, who is the father of star point guard Jalen Brunson. The exchange even boiled over into the teams postgame meeting in the visitors locker room.

Toppin Trade Rumors

Even before this heated exchange in the playoffs, rumors about Toppin being traded had already been floating around for awhile. However, knowing how stubborn Thibodeau is and how he picks favorites, there was no doubt he would be traded after the argument.

Weird Season and Role

This past season, Wood had one of the weirdest seasons an NBA player can have. He was brought in to start and be a solid player to play alongside Luka Doncic. However, head coach Jason Kidd for some reason used him in a very limited role.

However, once Wood finally got the chance to prove himself in a contract year, he was outright balling. From mid-December to mid-January, he averaged 20.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.3 assists, and 2.3 threes a game. Wood was doing a little bit of everything which worked his way to a nice lucrative contract at the offseason.

Just when he was playing his best basketball, he suffered an injury missing the next eight games. Following his return, he never started a game the rest of the season, averaging a mere 20.8 minutes per game.

Knicks Can Get Christian Wood At A Steal

Although the limited role with Dallas definitely hurt him in the wallet, the Knicks could capitalize and sign him to a team friendly deal. New York can get a guy that helps the spacing issue. Wood shot the ball well at 37.6% from three along with adequate defense, averaging 1.1 blocks per game.

Will The Knicks Sign Him?

It’s unclear whether or the Knicks will even sign Wood. Thibodeau runs a very strict nine-man rotation, and he would be too stubborn to make an exception. The recent signing of Donte DiVincenzo will subsequently replace Toppin in the rotation.

Current Plans for Power Forward

As of now, the Knicks plan to use Josh Hart as the backup power forward. Ironically, Hart embodies his name, as he plays with immense heart along with demonstrating a high level of physicality. He also is not afraid to put his body on the line and go to the ground for loose balls. However, he is still 6’4 and 216 pounds. At the power forward position at that size, he would get picked apart in the paint. The Knicks could use a scorer and rim protector in Wood, who can provide more size at that position.