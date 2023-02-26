Cincinnati Reds 2023 Season Guide

Above: One of the newest additions to look forward to in the Cincinnati Reds Season Guide. In this photo, new acquisition Will Benson poses for the team annual Picture Day. Benson joined the Reds after a trade with Cleveland earlier this season. Photo Credit – Sam Greene, Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Reds are looking at another losing season in 2023, but a weak division could lead to a surprise playoff berth.

Hi, and welcome to the Back Sports Page Cincinnati Reds Season Guide. After a rather disappointing 2022 season, Cincinnati looks to bounce back this year. The Reds went 62-100 last season, putting them fourth in the NL Central. Here’s a brief rundown of what they did in this previous offseason.

Our own Nate Lunak has the buzz on the last edition of this series covering the Diamondbacks here.

Cincinnati Reds Season Guide + Offseason Recap

Key Additions – 2B/OF Nick Solak (from Texas Rangers via trade)

SS Kevin Newman (from Pittsburgh Pirates via trade for Dauri Moreta)

OF Will Benson (from Cleveland Guardians via trade)

1B/OF Wil Myers (from San Diego Padres via free agency)

Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer has details on the Reds’ excitement of Benson here.

Key Subtractions – SS Kyle Farmer (traded to Minnesota for starter Casey Legumina)

2B Donovan Solano (free agency signing by Twins)

OF Aristides Aquino (free agent)

P Mike Minor (free agent)

P Justin Wilson (free agency signing by Milwaukee Brewers)

Final Offseason Grade – C+

Kyle Farmer was, arguably, the best player on the team last year. Trading him away hurt, but new acquisition Kevin Newman should help shore up that hole. Otherwise, no moves were really of note for Cincy this offseason.

Spring Training

Will Benson is one of the top outfield prospects in the league. He should provide some good competition to Nick Senzel for the Opening Day center fielder.

Question Marks within Rotation

Well, the top two spots are locked in for sure. Hunter Greene will likely be the ace of this staff, with Graham Ashcraft being the number two guy. Nick Lodolo will probably be no. 3, with Justin Dunn, Brandon Williamson, and Connor Overton fighting for the last two spots.

Projections for Opening Day Roster

Catcher – Tyler Stephenson

First Baseman – Joey Votto

2B – Jonathan India

SS – Kevin Newman/Jose Barrero

Third Baseman – Spencer Steer

Left Field – Nick Solak/Jake Fraley

Center Field – Nick Senzel

Right Field – Wil Myers

DH – Fraley/TJ Frield

Bench – Luke Maile, Curt Casali, Stu Fairchild, Fraley, Michael Siani

Starting Pitchers

Hunter Greene, Graham Ashcraft, Nick Lodolo, Brandon Williamson, Justin Dunn

Relievers – Luis Cessa, Tejay Antone, Lucas Sims, Joel Kuhnel, Luke Weaver, Tony Santillan, Alexis Diaz

If the Reds can turn in a bounce back season, they could be bound for their first playoff appearance since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. There’s certainly some talent to work with. But only time will tell which direction the Reds will go.