Cleveland Browns Vs Tennessee Titans Must Win Game Live Blog!

Follow the Browns and Titans match-up on Backsportspage. I will be posting score updates, big score updates, big play updates, injury news, and news around the league, in this live blog. You are also free to join in on the conversation by using the chat room to ask me questions, yell at me, tell me I’m dumb, and all other things that might be directed towards me or the Browns in the chat. The Browns at Titans game is at 1PM Eastern on Sunday, December 6th.

