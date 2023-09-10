Cleveland Browns Week 1 Report Card

For the first time this season, here is the Cleveland Browns Report Card. This is a sweeter report card for a home opener.

The Cleveland Browns have something not previously happening since the 1993 and 1994 seasons. They have won their opening game in back-to-back seasons. On a rainy Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, the Browns are able to take home a 24-3 win over their in-state rival, the Cincinnati Bengals.

This report card will detail the offense, defense, and the special teams units. Overall, it’s always exciting to win the first game of the new season.

One of BSP’s premier football writers, Stu Otto, correctly predicts the Browns to win.

But now, let’s detail the Cleveland Browns report card. First up, the offense…

Cleveland Browns Report Card in Week 1: Offense

While it wasn’t the cleanest game on offense, the Browns fared rather well in the adverse conditions. Looking at quarterback Deshaun Watson, he put a steady game together. Watson proves himself once again as a dual-threat quarterback. Sure, his passing line might not be the best (16-of-29 passing, 154 yards, a touchdown, and an interception), but he is still feeling his way through the system as he goes into his first full season at the helm of Cleveland’s offense. His legs are a versatile weapon, as well, as he rushed five times for 45 yards and a score.

What about the other star?

On the ground, Cleveland did not forget about their bell cow running back, Nick Chubb. Today, Chubb posted his sixth 100-yard rushing game against the Bengals. He finished with 18 totes for 106 yards, and also caught four passes for 21 yards.

Overall, Cleveland did well to fight through the adverse weather to pocket a win.

Grade for Offense – B+

Week 1 Cleveland Browns Card: Defense

The defense performed as a top-notch unit in the first week. The team got to Bengals QB Joe Burrow for nine hurries, and two sacks. As a team, Cleveland only surrendered 142 yards, and only allowed one of eight third-down conversions.

Myles Garrett also stuck to his words and sacked Burrow once. Overall, the defense played a pretty good game. They still need some time to mesh together well. But if the first game is any indication, this will be a dominant unit in 2023.

Grade for Defense – A

Special Teams/Kicking for Week 1

For his Browns debut, Dustin Hopkins held his own. He hit all three of his field goal attempts, and converted a PAT. For being the new guy, Hopkins is already making a good impression. And the special teams unit also performed well.

Special Teams Grade – A

Final Thoughts On Cleveland Browns Report Card For Week 1

Overall, the first week of the season gets a good score during a rainy game. This should be good momentum to build on as the season progresses. On to next week.