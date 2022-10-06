It’s time for the Cleveland Guardians’ terrific ten, a list of the best players in Cleveland’s baseball history. But who all will make the final cut?
Cleveland Guardians’ All-Time Terrific Ten
All-time Infield
Catcher: Sandy Alomar Jr. (1990-2000)
Sandy Alomar Jr. is one of Cleveland’s most associable names with baseball. A cornerstone during the 1990s AL Central dynasty at the catcher position. Alomar was a six-time All-Star in Cleveland, and currently serves as the team’s first-base coach. Honorable mention: Victor Martinez
First Baseman: Jim Thome (1991-2002, 2011)
Despite starting his career at the hot corner, Thome became a household name at first base. He also is a power hitter, racking up over 600 home runs for his career. Honorable mention: Mike Hargrove
Second Baseman: Nap Lajoie (1902-1914) A namesake of Cleveland’s franchise at one point, Lajoie led the MLB in 1906 with 214 hits and 48 doubles. Also the all-time franchise leader in hits [2047]. Honorable mention: Roberto Alomar
Shortstop: Lou Boudreau (1938-1950) Boudreau was the lock at shortstop despite a bit of deliberation. The big player to be a part of Cleveland’s last World Series championship. Honorable mentions: Omar Vizquel, Francisco Lindor
Third Baseman: Joe Sewell (1920-1930) Sewell is the record holder. The record: lowest strikeout rate in the history of the MLB. Sewell only struck out once every 63 plate appearances. Honorable mentions: Jose Ramirez, Ken Keltner
All-time Outfield/DH/P
Left Field: Larry Doby (1947-1955) The first American League black player, Doby was a star outfielder for Cleveland. Doby is a part of the Hall of Fame and Cleveland’s key cog in the 1948 run. Honorable mention: Albert Belle
Center Field: Tris Speaker (1916-1926) Speaker is the first outfield name you think of when you hear Cleveland baseball. He holds multiple records, including on-base percentage and doubles. Honorable mention: Kenny Lofton
Right Field: Earl Averill (1929-1939) Averill is an all-time wonderful outfielder. Leads the franchise in career total bases, RBIs, runs, and triples. Honorable mention: Frank Robinson
Pitcher: Bob Feller (1936-1956) When you think Cleveland pitching, you have to start with #19. Bob Feller spent his entire career and was a mark of consistency. Rest of Rotation: Cy Young, Addie Joss, Herb Score, Early Wynn
Designated Hitter: Manny Ramirez (1993-2000) Despite bouncing around late in his career, Ramirez is known for his power. He is a free-swinger who can clobber just about any mistake you give him. A solid piece early in his career during the 90s AL run for Cleveland. Honorable Mentions: Frank Robinson, Eddie Murray
Final Starting Lineup:
1 – Lajoie
2 – Doby
3 – Alomar
4 – Sewell
5 – Averill
6 – Thome
7 – Speaker
8 – Boudreau
9 – Ramirez
P – Feller
And there you have it. Cleveland’s rich history of baseball is well valued. And these are the ten best players in my mind.
