College Baseball Power Rankings and Weekend Recap

Every Wednesday, Back Sports Page will release our top ten for the week in college baseball. Down in the SEC, (4) Mississippi State and (2) Vanderbilt got huge weekend series wins over (12) Ole Miss and (6) Tennessee respectively. On the other side of the country, all three Texas schools had huge weeks. (8) TCU and (3) Texas didn’t lose a game last week, while (5) Texas Tech took two of three from Big-12 rival West Virginia. We didn’t learn anything this weekend that we didn’t already know. The SEC is king in college baseball, and that won’t change any time soon. Check out the rest of our power rankings below!

Power Rankings

Team (Record) Record Last Week Schedule This Week 1. Arkansas (26-5) 4-1 Three Game Series At South Carolina (Starts 4/22) 2. Vanderbilt (25-5) 2-2 Three Game Series Hosting (4) Mississippi State (Starts 4/23) 3. Texas (25-8) 5-0 Three Game Series at Oklahoma State (Starts 4/23) 4. Mississippi State (24-7) 4-0 Three Game Series at (2) Vanderbilt (Starts 4/23) 5.Texas Tech (26-8) 4-1 Three Game Series Hosting Baylor (Starts 4/23) 6.Tennessee (29-8) 2-2 Three Game Series at Texas A&M (Starts 4/23) 7. Louisville (22-11) 2-1 One Game Vs Kentucky (4/20), Three Game Sereis Hosting Pitt (Starts 4/23) 8. TCU (26-9) 4-0 Three Game Series Hosting Kansas (Starts 4/23) 9. East Carolina (26-5) 0-0 Three Game Series Hosting UCF (Starts 4/23) 10. Notre Dame (18-7) 3-1 Three Game Series At Boston College (Starts 4/23) BSP Power Rankings

(1) Arkansas kept up their winning ways this weekend, taking two of three from Texas A&M. Caden Monke was the winning pitcher on Friday night. He improved his record to 4-0 on the season. On Saturday, Kevin Kopps picked up the win after coming on in the seventh inning. In game three on Sunday, the bats came alive for both teams. The Hogs fell 11-10 in the final game of the weekend series. Will Frizzell and Hunter Coleman raked in three RBI’s a piece to help the Aggies take down the Razorbacks on Sunday. This weekend, the Hogs will travel to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks.

In the battle of Tennessee, (2) Vanderbilt took two of three from (6) Tennessee. In the series opener, Commodore ace Kumar Rocker pitched seven score-less innings. He also struck out eight batters and only walked one. Saturday was a different story. The other half of the best pitching duo in college baseball, Jared Leiter, had a bit of a rocky start on Saturday. In six innings, Leiter gave up three earned runs, and walked three batters. On a good note, Leiter did have 10 strike-outs. Leiter will need to be more consistent once he gets to the big leagues. For now though, he’s just fine. After falling on Saturday, the Commodores closed out the series with a 10-4 victory on Sunday. Carter Young, Dominic Keegan, and Parker Noland, all hit home runs in the victory. The Commodores will take on a red-hot (4) Mississippi State team this weekend.

Will (3) Texas ever lose? The Longhorns have won thirteen straight dating back to April 1st. They showed how good they are this past weekend, sweeping a stumbling Abilene-Christian team. The combined score in those three games was 32-2. Right Fielder Douglas Hodo III went deep on Friday night, while also driving in three runs. The rest of the series was much of the same. The Longhorns could be the scariest team in the post-season. They are incredibly balanced. I would not want to run into them in the post-season.

Ring those cowbells (4) Mississippi State fans! The Bulldogs took care of business this weekend, taking two of three from SEC rival Ole Miss. In the series opener, Bulldog third-baseman Kamren James homered and drove in four RBI. After losing on Saturday, the Bulldogs were back on their game on Sunday. State Center-Fielder Rowdey Jordan was a man on a mission Sunday. He went 4-5 with a home-run. State will head to (2) Vanderbilt next weekend.

The Red Raiders of (5) Texas Tech kept up their winning ways over the weekend, taking two of three from West Virginia. Catcher Braxton Fulford went 3-4 on Friday with a home run. The Red Raiders will host Baylor this weekend.

The Volunteers of (6) Tennessee did not have a great weekend, but what do you expect when you face two of the best pitchers in college baseball on back to back days? The Volunteers are still a very balanced team, and even in the losses over the weekend, they flashed real potential for the post-season.

(7) Louisville took two of three from ACC rival Virginia over the weekend. Outfielder Trey Leonard had a great game on Sunday. He went 2-5 with a triple and home run. The Cardinals remain the best team in the ACC, but if they want to be a real threat come the post-season they need to be more consistent.

(8) TCU had a huge weekend. They swept Big 12 rival Oklahoma State. In game three of the series, the Horned Frogs’ bats finally came alive and gave us a glimpse of how lethal their hitting can be. Elijah Nunes and Brayden Taylor combined to go 4-7 with a home run, triple, and double. The Horned Frogs should make quick work of Kansas this weekend in Fort Worth.

(9) Eastern Carolina was prepared to travel to Houston to take on the Cougars in a four game series this past weekend. However, they had to be postponed due to COVID.

(10) Notre Dame won their series over a good North Carolina State team this past weekend. The combined score of the three games was 19-6, so it’s safe to say the Irish were the better team. Unfortunately for the Irish, their bats went silent on Saturday afternoon, resulting in their only loss of the series. The Fighting Irish are scheduled to head to Boston College this weekend. However, the weather report doesn’t look good in Newton, Massachusetts this weekend.

Series of the Week

(4) Mississippi State at (2) Vanderbilt (4/23-4/25): Playing baseball in the SEC was never going to be easy. After a huge rivalry win over the weekend, the Commodores have no time to celebrate the winning. They will host a streaking Mississippi State team in Nashville this weekend.

(1) Arkansas at South Carolina: For whatever reason, people seem to forget that South Carolina was the most feared college baseball team in the early 2010’s. They were the last team to win back to back national championships. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, they have to face off with the best two pitchers in college baseball this weekend. Kumar Rocker looked like a future Hall-of-Famer on Friday versus (6) Tennessee last Friday. Jared Leiter had a rough start, but I fully expect him to be on his game this weekend in Columbia.

