Every Tuesday Back Sports Page will be posting their weekly power rankings. With some huge games over the weekend, and some even bigger games coming up this week, it’s finally getting into the thick of college basketball. Last week, Gonzaga and Baylor were my top two teams, and they were supposed to play each other on Saturday, but it was postponed because two people with the traveling group for Gonzaga tested positive. So with that let’s take the plunge into this week’s power rankings, and preview the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Power Rankings (December8)

Gonzaga (3-0): The Zags have looked like the best team in the country through three games. Their balanced scoring and depth is sensational. They have five players averaging double figures, including big man Drew Timme (23.3) and freshman phenom Jalen Suggs (13.3). The Bulldogs won’t play again until December 19th when they take on (3) Iowa. Movement (-) Baylor (3-0): It really is a shame that the country didn’t get to see the Bears take on the Bulldogs on Saturday. It would have been a great watch, and given us a real barometer on how good the best team in America is. Scott Drew’s team is led by guards Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler. The Bears also play suffocating perimeter defense. Movement (-) Michigan State (5-0): It doesn’t matter who Tom Izzo loses to graduation or the draft every year, he still produces winners year in and year out. Forward Joey Hauser has been huge for the Spartans, averaging 14 points per game and grabbing ten rebounds per game. Rocket Watts and Aaron Henry also average double figures in scoring. Movement (-) Iowa (3-0): Iowa hasn’t played a good team so far this year. That will change on Tuesday night as the Hawkeyes will host (16) North Carolina. The reigning runner up for player of the year, Luke Garza, is on a tear early this year, averaging 34 points per game and snatching 10 rebounds. However, if any team in the country has the front-court skill and depth to take Luke Garza out of the game, it is Roy Williams’ men. Kansas (4-1): Not all of Kansas’ games have been pretty, but Bill Self’s guys seem to get the job done. The lone loss for the Jayhawks this year has been to Number 1 Gonzaga. Other than that, Kansas has cruised through it’s opponents, even beating a then 20th ranked Kentucky team 65-62. Movement (-) Houston (4-0): Houston is on a roll to start the season. They have wins over lowly Lamar and Boise State. However, Kelvin Sampson’s team have beated then 14th ranked Texas Tech and scored a ten point win over South Carolina. Don’t sleep on Houston, they are poised to make a decent run in the post-season. Movement (-) Creighton (3-0): Creighton is another team that has played nobody to start out the season. However, they will get their money’s worth when they take on (5) Kansas in Allen Field House. The Blue Jays have a balanced scoring attack, with six players averaging in double figures. Movemont: (-) Illinois (3-1): Illinois may be coming into this season with too much hype. Their first two games were blowouts versus North Carolina A&T and Chicago State. The Illini lost to (2) Baylor last week, so this weekend it will look to bounce back. Ayo Dosunmu leads the Illini with almost 24 points per game and over six assists per game. The Illini play Duke tonight in the B1G/ACC challenge. Movement: (-) Villanova (4-1): Jay Wright’s team is deep and balanced as always. Their only loss came at Virginia Tech. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl leads the Cats in scoring and rebounds. However, the Wildcats have four players averaging in double digits. Movement: (-) West Virginia (4-1): Bob Huggins crew is off to another hot start his year. They have beatend an up-and coming Georgetown team, and their only loss is to (1) Gonzaga. Expect Huggins to have his guys ready to play come conference games!

Well there you have it, Back Sports Page College Hoops Power Rankings. It is basketball season and a bit different than football These rankings probably won’t hold steady into the year. Don’t forget to tune into Back Sports Page Facebook and YouTube Channel, along with my Facebook, to follow all the live action.

