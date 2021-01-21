Collin Sexton Is Back And He’s Better

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the now super-team the Brooklyn Nets (147-135) after two rounds of overtime. Collin Sexton is back with a career high of 42 points with an additional five blocks and assists. In second OT, Sexton dominated with 15 straight points. Sexton was out with an ankle injury for the last four games.

Although still ranking number one in the NBA for defense, the Cavs have definitely needed help offensively. Sexton did just that.

Sexton started the second quarter with blocking two-time champion Kevin Durant and it didn’t stop there. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff trusted Sexton’s process. The Cavs coach says he allowed Sexton to make his own plays after the third quarter.

“He’s not afraid of the big moments. He likes the pressure filled moments,” said Bickerstaff. “Not everybody in our league has the courage to do what he did tonight. Not everybody in our league has the ability to do what he did tonight.”

New teammate Jarrett Allen didn’t know Sexton could perform like that.

“I didn’t know he had any of that in him,” said Allen.

The best has yet to come. Friday is the return of ‘Sexland.’ Darius Garland will play against the Nets this Friday.