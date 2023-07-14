Colts Position Group Preview: Defensive Line

A few years ago, the Indianapolis Colts made a massive move to upgrade their defensive line by acquiring DeForest Buckner. Ever since his coming to Indy, he’s been the cornerstone of this defensive front. Although he’s held it down along the interior, there’s still work to be done on the edges. Currently ranked as the 18th best defensive line in professional football per PFF, we’ll examine the Colts DL situation.

Image: Indianapolis Colts

The Starting DEs: Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo

Going into this season, Kwity Paye has locked down one of the edges with the other still up for grabs. For now, I think Dayo Odeyingbo will claim the second starting role. Drafted a few years back, Odeyingbo has taken some time to develop. He’s big, lengthy, and has all the intangibles desired for an NFL defensive end. His edge over the man he’s competing against, Samson Ebukam, isn’t great. But so far, it looks like it’s enough to win him the starting role.

The Starting DLs: DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart

Not enough can be said about DeForest Buckner. He’s strong, he’s quick, he can rush the passer and defend the run. The only problem is that football is still a team sport. Last year, Grover Stewart made huge strides within his game and is looking like the excellent compliment to Buckner. He’s a powerful player who clogs up gaps in the run game. With him beside DeForest Buckner, much will be expected of the two. I’m not one to say they are or aren’t, but they have the potential to be a top-5 interior duo in the NFL.

Image: San Francisco Chronicle

The Backup DEs: Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis

As I said before, the competition between Ebukam and Odeyingbo is stiff, however, I think Gus Bradley will opt for Odeyingbo’s athleticism and scheme familiarity rather than Ebukam’s NFL experience. Regarding Tyquan Lewis, he’s a solid pass rusher who is also familiar with Gus Bradley’s system. Additionally, he also offers inside-outside versatility. He isn’t a premier talent, but if Odeyingbo takes a step further in his development, their defensive end group will be solid with Ebukam and Lewis in a reserve role.

Image: Florida Times-Union

The Backup DLs: Taven Bryan and Adetomiwa Adebawore

After being picked 29th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 NFL Draft, Taven Bryan hasn’t lived up to the expectations that were set for him. Because of this, the Colts are the third team of Bryan’s young career. Although he hasn’t played as advertised, the Colts are hoping he’s at a point where he’s put the past behind him. If this is the case and the Colts can hone in on what made him a first round selection, this would be one of the best free agent signings of this offseason. Regarding Adebawore, he’s a tweener just like Tyquan Lewis. However, his size and lack of length makes him more destined for a role inside. He’s quick and twitchy which is why he could play all along a defensive line, but the key for him will be getting accustomed to the quickness and strength of NFL offensive linemen.

