Colts Position Group Previews: Cornerback

From Patrick Peterson one year to Stephon Gilmore last year, cornerback has been a revolving door for the Colts. The Isaiah Rodgers situation was problematic for a unit trying to find stability, but it provides opportunity for the rookies on the roster. Either way, Kenny Moore II is the star of this group and will be looked upon to gel this unit together.

The Starting Outside Cornerbacks: Julius Brents and Dallis Flowers

Although Isaiah Rodgers being waived creates an opportunity for the rookies, it presents an equal opportunity for the veterans. With Kenny Moore II manning the slot, Julius Brents is expected to start on the outside. However, with the spot opposite of Brents open, Flowers is most likely to fill this vacancy. Brents is long, fast, and should thrive in Gus Bradley’s Cover 3 scheme. He needs to be me more physical at the line of scrimmage and less handsy down the field, but he’ll be an interesting watch throughout the year. As for Flowers, he’s a former UDFA from Pittsburgh State going into his second year. He himself also has much to learn but has garnered high praise from veteran Kenny Moore II. Earlier in the summer, Moore told the media, “He has the skillset to play and that’s why he plays. I’m very excited to play with Dallis.”

The Starting Slot Cornerback: Kenny Moore II

Kenny Moore II’s career in the NFL has been far from traditional. A UDFA out of Valdosta State, Moore signed with the New England Patriots before moving to Indianapolis. On the smaller side at 5’9”, Moore doesn’t play like it the way he’s able to match up against some of the league’s best. He has inside-outside versatility but will most likely stay as the slot cornerback with how defensive coordinators favor having a fifth defensive back on the field.

The Rest of the Outside Cornerbacks: Darius Rush and Tony Brown

Going into his fifth NFL season, Tony Brown is a journeyman. Beginning his career in Green Bay, he played there for two seasons before moving to the Bengals then the Colts. He’s a speedy player, making him a threat to blitz from the edge, but don’t expect him to have many chances given he’s unreliable in coverage and run support. Expect Brown to be seen on special teams more than anywhere.

The Dark Horse: Darius Rush

Darius Rush is another rookie from the 2023 NFL Draft. Selected in the fifth round out of South Carolina, his play style is reminiscent of Julius Brents. He’s physical, plays downhill, and should also thrive in Gus Bradley’s defense. Like Brents, he gets needs to better mirror defenders at the top of their routes and also gets too handsy down the field. He’s been battling a hamstring injury this summer but if he wasn’t, I’d expect him to be challenging Flowers for the other starting outside corner spot.

