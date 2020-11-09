Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Cut Pre Wrestling Podcast with hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.
In the debut episode the boys welcome in Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Rocky Romero to discuss their Talkin’ Shop PPV as well as the their current run with IMPACT Wrestling.
Follow the show at www.backsportspage.com/thecut
Follow the Guys On Social Media: @randybsp- Twitter & Instagram @ravingskull – on instagram
YouTube video and audio coming Monday!!
Featured Articles
-
The Cut/ 3 hours ago
Coming Monday: The Cut Welcomes In The Good Brothers and Rocky Romero
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Cut Pre Wrestling Podcast with...
-
NBA/ 7 hours ago
Is Victor Oladipo the Lakers’ Missing Piece?
The Los Angeles Lakers could potentially find their third star in Victor Oladipo this...
-
NFL/ 8 hours ago
Fourth & Long: After a Weekend Filled with Upsets, The Playoff Picture is More Murky than Ever
Whew! What a weekend in college football. (4) Notre Dame pulled the upset of...
-
NFL/ 11 hours ago
Dawg Pound Report: News amp; Notes from the Bye Week
It always feels weird on Sunday’s when your team is on the bye. You...