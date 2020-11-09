Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Cut Pre Wrestling Podcast with hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.

In the debut episode the boys welcome in Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Rocky Romero to discuss their Talkin’ Shop PPV as well as the their current run with IMPACT Wrestling.

Follow the show at www.backsportspage.com/thecut

