Could Memphis Trade For Kevin Durant?

It’s been over a month since Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade. The situation with Durant and teammate Kyrie Irving has halted the free agency market, with many teams attempting to put together a package for the former MVP.

The asking price set by Brooklyn is exceptionally high for both Durant and Irving. According to Brian Windhorst, the Nets are looking to add a young star player and at least three first-round picks in exchange for Durant.

The Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors emerged as the early favorites to land a trade for Durant, as both teams meet the requirements of young All-Stars and other assets to send to Brooklyn. The Boston Celtics also recently joined the mix, offering All-Star Jaylen Brown to Brooklyn.

However, the Nets have yet to reach an agreement with any of these teams, keeping the door open for another squad to swoop in the Durant sweepstakes. Another that may meet Brooklyn’s asking price is the Memphis Grizzlies.

It’s a long shot for Memphis to land KD. Besides Ja Morant, who would be off the table in any trade talks, Memphis doesn’t have a better player to offer than Jaylen Brown. Yet, the Grizzlies have another young star in Jaren Jackson Jr., who was a top-five candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Jackson Jr. was nearly an All-Star last year, helping Memphis reach their best regular season record in franchise history (56-22). Last season, he also led the NBA in blocks per game (2.3) and total blocks (177). Already being one of the league’s top defenders at such a young age should be an enticing start for Brooklyn’s front office.

Along with Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies have many other promising young players to sweeten the pot. Dillon Brooks, a great two-way guard, averaged 18.4 points per game for Memphis last season before his injury. Along with Ziaire Williams, who could also be a solid young role player to throw in the offer for Durant. Of course, the Grizzlies would also have to forfeit multiple first-round picks to seal the deal.

Compared to other offers thrown Brooklyn’s way, the Grizzlies be right in the mix with their multiple young pieces. Durant would make any team an instant title contender, and Memphis should immediately jump on board trying to acquire him.