CP’s Weekly Top 25- Week 2

Week One has come and gone, and it did not disappoint!! The ACC took care of business in their conference head-to-head matchups with the SEC. North Carolina showed South Carolina who the REAL Carolina is. Drake Maye looked the part of the number one overall NFL draft pick next April. Maye threw for two touchdowns with two interceptions for 269 yards. South Carolina had no answer for him. Speaking of not having an answer for someone, what happened to LSU? There was no doubt on Sunday night who the better team was. The Seminoles dominated the second half, outscoring LSU 31-7 in the final 30 minutes. (This is one I missed on BADLY!) Florida State looked like the most complete team I saw play in week one.

The Big 12 didn’t have their best weekend. TCU lost to Coach Prime and his Colorado Buffaloes in an instant classic. Colorado was led by Travis Henry, who played out of his mind on Saturday. The guy has the “it” factor. He played over 100 snaps combined on Offense and defense. Considering the positions he plays, that is something you don’t see done, at least not at the level he played at. Shedeur Sanders proved he can play at any level. He led his team down the field time after time against TCU. He was able to make the difficult throw in tight windows.

Duke!! What a way to finish out Week One! The Blue Devils physically dominated Clemson. Many gave Duke no chance to get the W on Monday night. The game was not as close as the final score. Has Clemon’s reign of the ACC come to an end? With Week One now in our rearview mirror, what will Week Two bring us?