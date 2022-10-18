Not one but TWO Top 5 teams from the Top 25 lost this past weekend. Knoxville, Tennessee, was an absolute madhouse on Saturday afternoon as the fifteen-year drought of Tennessee beating Bama is over. A sea of orange rushed the field to take down the goalposts (Maybe the Vols will finally get over obsessing over Lane Kiffin leaving in 2010). Speaking of Lane Kiffin, how will Jaxson Dart and Ole Miss hold up in Death Valley against LSU Saturday afternoon?

Utah formally welcomed Lincoln Riley to the PAC 12, scoring a touchdown and making a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to play on the clock to win. After the big win Saturday night, the Utes still have a path to the PAC 12 Championship game. How real are the Bruins? Oregon will be a huge test. Who is the best team in the Big 12? Is it the most balanced power five conference in 2022? In the American conference, Tulane keeps finding a way to win. Are they a threat to Cincinnati? Only time will tell!

Top 5 Action

ESPN’s College Gameday proved correct this past weekend by picking Knoxville as the host site for its weekly show. The game had everything that an instant classic College game needs. We had lead changes, Nick Saban throwing tantrums on the sidelines, and drama in the last 2 minutes of the game. It was everything we could have hoped for it to be. Bryce Young played his heart out, but the Bama defense had no answer for Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee offense. Vanderbilt should have just saved everyone their time and forfeited to Georgia. Does Jim Harbaugh get enough credit for what he has done in Ann Arbor? Michigan took Penn State to the woodshed on Saturday, winning 41-17. In a thriller, Lincoln Riley suffered his first loss as the Head Coach of USC to Utah 43-42.

Top 25 Action

Hello TCU!! We see you!! The Horned Frogs found a way to pull off a thriller topping Oklahoma State in Double overtime 43-40. Syracuse is making a run in the ACC. The Orange took down NC State in a dominating performance, 24-9. Ole Miss rushed for 448 yards and had three players rush for over 100 yards against a proud Auburn defense. Ole Miss needs better play from their defense but found a way to do just enough to get a big win, 48-34, Saturday afternoon. Kiffin and the Rebels find themselves 7-0 for the only second time since the 1960s. Kentucky found its way back into the win column beating Mississippi State 27-17. Can week 8 live up to the excitement that week 7 gave us?

CP’s Week 8 Top 25