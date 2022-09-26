We have completed a third of the regular season, but what have we learned about the landscape so far in 2022? Georgia is the standard that everyone is chasing. Alabama and Ohio State are the clear number 2 and number 3 teams in the country. Can anyone else in the country truly compete for the National Championship this year? In week 4, we finally saw our first true tests for a few AP Top 25 teams.

The AP Top 5 managed to survive unscathed on Saturday. Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State took care of business with relative ease. Michigan gave up 14 points in the 4th quarter to Maryland to make the game close, but the Wolverines were able to hold on to a 34-27 win, and Clemson beat Wake Forest in OT 51-45. The same can not be said for the bottom half of the AP Top 10.

Oklahoma, the number 6 team in the country, suffered their first loss of the season to Kansas State, 41-34, in a game that was not as close as the score shows. Number 10 Arkansas came up short, falling to Number 23 Texas A&M. It is safe to say there is plenty of parody in college football early in 2022. Week 4 did not disappoint, and week 5 has all the makings of another great weekend of College Football.