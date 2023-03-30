Connect with us

Cut The Nets

Cut The Nets Episode 14 – Cut The Mavs? (ft. Rob Korensky)

 

 

In this Cut The Nets episode, Rob joins in as both Jeremy and Brian discuss LeBron James significant recovery, Kyrie cursing the Dallas Mavericks, Who the Rockets should draft in the offseason, and Damian Lillard’s loyalty with the Portland Trailblazers at it’s breaking point.

 

Twitter: @jr_gretzer @brianramos0219 @RobKorensky Follow @BackSportsPage on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Tiktok #NBA #CutTheNets #Podcast #Basketball #wembanyama

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Big Blue Report: Jones Gets Paid, Barkley Gets Tagged and More!!

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v12.16.22 – Memphis, New York Surge; Boston Still the Best

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Cut The Nets