Cut The Nets Episode 16 – PLAYOFFS

In this Cut The Nets episode, Brian (@brianramos0219), Andy (@ndydiederich), Erik (@livengood09), and Jeremy (@jr_gretzer) heavily discuss an in depth analysis on the play-in tournament and the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs and much more!

Follow us on Twitter!

@CutTheNets_BSP

@cutthenets8446 @BackSportsPage