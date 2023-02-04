Dallas Cowboys Offensive Report Card

This offensive report card will feature each offensive position group featuring starters and depth of the Dallas Cowboys roster and giving them a grade. These grades should give insight into what the team needs to upgrade over the off-season.

Cowboys Knocked Out of Playoffs in Divisional Round

The Cowboys finished the regular season going 12-5. After a huge victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, the Cowboys came up short once again against the San Francisco 49ers 19-12. Dallas will continue to try and get over the hump that they have not gotten over in 28 years.

Quarterback

What a season for the Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks! After Dak Prescott went out in week one with a thumb injury, backup quarterback Cooper Rush had to keep the team afloat. And that is exactly what he did. Rush led the Cowboys to a 4-1 record as a starter before the reins got handed back to Prescott.

Rush played efficiently and more importantly did not turn the ball over in his starts. On the season, Rush threw for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns on a 58% completion rate. For Prescott, he threw for 2,860 yards with 20 touchdowns on a 66.2% completion rate. He also rushed for 182 yards and one touchdown.

In two playoff games, Dak had 511 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. Against Tampa Bay, Prescott put the league on notice. One week later Prescott looked like a different quarterback.

Prescott led the league in interceptions with 15 along with only playing in 12 games. The turnover bug was never an issue for Prescott in his career but he got a case of it this season. Whether it was Dak making the wrong reads or his receivers tipping the ball on drops, interceptions cannot happen at the rate they did this season.

On the other hand, though, the Cowboys were the best-scoring offense in the league once Prescott returned from his injury. So, if he can clean up his turnovers, this offense will continue to strive. Lastly, it is incredible that Prescott was putting up numbers he did with far less talent on the outside in his career aside from CeeDee Lamb. That is noteworthy.

Grade: B-

Running Backs

The running back room was one of the most talented position groups on the team. Ezekiel Elliott and Pro-Bowler Tony Pollard combined for 1,883 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns. The duo is completely different types of backs and that’s why they complement each other so well. Elliott is a power, three-yard, and cloud of dust type of halfback. Pollard is an absolute playmaker, his speed is unmatched, and hits the hole like a truck.

Elliott struggled toward the end of the season, not making any big plays which is concerning. Pollard ended his season with a lower leg injury against the 49ers in the Divisional Round. It’s hard to envision how the running back room will look a year from now. Elliott is due $10.9 million next season and Pollard is eligible to get franchise-tagged.

There will be a lot of variables to work through this off-season for the front office. Regardless, the running back room came out this season and performed.

Grade: A-

Wide Receivers

The wide receiver room in Dallas struggled mightily all season long. Aside from CeeDee Lamb the group was inconsistent, lacked big plays, and dropped too many passes. Lamb led the team with 107 receptions, 1,359 yards, nine touchdowns, and 24 big plays (20+ yard receptions). Lamb proved he is a true number-one receiver after losing Amari Cooper this past offseason.

Michael Gallup struggled this season just one year away from his torn ACL. He had flashes of his old self but lacked separation regularly. Gallup and Noah Brown were among the league’s worst in receiver separation which is a huge issue that needs to be addressed. Combined those two receivers recorded 82 receptions, 979 yards, and seven touchdowns. Also, only 10 big plays were produced between Dallas’ number two and three options.

The Cowboys must go make some moves in free agency or draft a wide receiver high. Rookie Jalen Tolbert was only active in eight games and did not perform like Dallas hoped he would. James Washington who they brought in from Pittsburgh was cut. The T.Y. Hilton signing at the end of the season was the best addition they had at receiver. Overall the receiver room needs help immediately.

Grade: C-

Tight Ends

The tight end room may have been the biggest surprise on the offensive side of the ball. Dalton Schultz had 57 receptions, 577 yards, and five touchdowns. However, the rookie tight ends are what showed real promise to the group. Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot combined for 30 receptions, 277 yards, and four touchdowns. They also were both excellent run blockers all season long, a department where Schultz has struggled.

The new young blood in the room is relieving to see. Although Schultz had an exceptional season, I can see the Cowboys moving on and allowing the young talent to strive. Both rookies seemed energetic and ready to take that bigger role in the offense. Truly excited to see Ferguson and Hendershot grow as players and become Prescott’s new security blanket.

Grade: A-

Offensive Line

The Cowboys went through countless lineups on the offensive line this season. With injuries, there was not a consistent starting five. However, the line did hold up pretty well. Rookie Tyler Smith showed true promise all around. While moving from left tackle to left guard showed his versatility. Zack Martin remains a staple for the Cowboys’ offensive line. The best right guard in the NFL on a yearly basis.

Future Hall of Famer, Tyron Smith came back from injury and performed exceptionally. He even moved to right tackle and didn’t miss a beat. It’ll be interesting to see what happens this offseason with Smith. Center Tyler Biadasz was just selected for his first Pro Bowl as an alternate. He showed he is the center for the Cowboys for years to come. Right tackle Terence Steele was dominant before his season-ending injury. He will return at full strength next season.

Both run blocking and pass blocking the whole line played in the better half of the NFL.

Grade B+

Overall Grade: B+

It is apparent that this offense can get better but the Cowboys were still one of the best offenses in the league, no one can deny that. Multiple 40+ point performances averaged 27.5 points per game and averaged over 350 yards per game. There is room for improvement but still an exceptional season nonetheless. Also, OC Kellen Moore is out as the coordinator so it will be interesting to see how the offense works next season.