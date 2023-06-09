Dalvin Cook To The Jets?

Jets Interested in Dalvin Cook

There has been interest and rumors floating around that the New York Jets may look to continue building onto their already stacked roster and acquire superstar running back Dalvin Cook. Cook has had contract issues with the Minnesota Vikings for months and he could be moved soon. It seemed like Cook would be returning to his home state of Florida and joining the also stacked Miami Dolphins. However, the two teams are not close in trade negotiations.

How The Jets Could Acquire Cook?

There are two ways the Jets could acquire Cook however, both depend on the Vikings as they have the leverage. Option one is to simply trade Cook where his cap hit would lower from $14.1 million to $3.1 million. Option two is simply releasing him where his cap hit would be $5.1 million.

How Good is Cook?

To keep it short and sweet, very. Since breaking out in 2019, Cook has been at least an 1,100 yard rusher with at least six rushing touchdowns. He is a staple to any offense and instantly would make that offense better with his elite level of play.

Should the Jets Pursue Dalvin Cook?

Well, there are both pros and cons to the Jets acquiring Cook.

Pros: Cook is one of the premier running backs this league has to offer. The addition of Cook gives the Jets a loaded offense featuring him and returning running back Breece Hall in addition to star wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Those would be a lot of options for new star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Cook would not only increase the odds of not only snapping their playoff drought but also contending for the Super Bowl.

Cons: If they trade for him, what would the trade package look like. The Jets gave up their 2024 second round pick that could become a first round pick to the Green Bay Packers if Rodgers plays at least 65% of his snaps.

Another con would be for Hall as he would lose snaps. Before Hall tore his ACL he was primed to be Offensive Rookie of the Year with 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns in just seven games.

Also, if Cook joins the Jets that would most likely mean Michael Carter‘s time with the Jets would be coming to an end. Also second year running back Zonovan Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda would not get any touches.