Connect with us

NFL

Davante Adams To the Chargers?

 

A name that has been tied with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason is Davante Adams. The Green Bay Packers star is entering his final season of his contract with the team. It was reported by Ian Rapoport that talks of a contract extension have “broken off”. 

After Aaron Rodgers decided to take action against the Packers for the way they’ve treated him, all eyes were on Adams next. With Adams entering the prime of his career, he has no idea what the future holds in Green Bay, especially with Rodgers’ situation. Adams has shown that he has no interest in waiting on Jordan Love to develop by making this statement. Not to mention that this also shows that both Rodgers and the Packers are nowhere near reconciling.

 

The Los Angeles Chargers would welcome Adams with open arms if they are able to snag him next offseason. A main reason why he may be in a Chargers uniform is a result of his relationship with Keenan Allen. Adams made it clear in April that he and Allen would be trouble together on the field.

This morning, Allen wrote a tweet to Adams, a California native, saying to “come home”. This came after the news broke of contract talks blowing up. 

Although it is a fantasy to see these two line up together, in reality it could happen. The Chargers number two receiver, Mike Williams is also in the final year of his contract. Should he not return, the Packers’ star is a viable option thanks to the flexibility of Justin Herbert’s rookie contract.

 

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

NBA Finals Live Blog: Game Six

Justin Brownlow

The Man to Man Podcast Episode XXXI: What A Wild/Weird Weekend

Tracy Graven

Will Paul Let His Legacy be Eclipsed by Antetokuonmpo?

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

Davante Adams To the Chargers?

More in NFL