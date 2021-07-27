Davante Adams To the Chargers?

A name that has been tied with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason is Davante Adams. The Green Bay Packers star is entering his final season of his contract with the team. It was reported by Ian Rapoport that talks of a contract extension have “broken off”.

It’s not just Aaron Rodgers: The #Packers and star WR Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks. There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

After Aaron Rodgers decided to take action against the Packers for the way they’ve treated him, all eyes were on Adams next. With Adams entering the prime of his career, he has no idea what the future holds in Green Bay, especially with Rodgers’ situation. Adams has shown that he has no interest in waiting on Jordan Love to develop by making this statement. Not to mention that this also shows that both Rodgers and the Packers are nowhere near reconciling.

The Los Angeles Chargers would welcome Adams with open arms if they are able to snag him next offseason. A main reason why he may be in a Chargers uniform is a result of his relationship with Keenan Allen. Adams made it clear in April that he and Allen would be trouble together on the field.

Just wanna remind yall that me and Keenan Allen would go for 300 yards a game. Ayte bet enjoy ya night!! — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) April 16, 2021

This morning, Allen wrote a tweet to Adams, a California native, saying to “come home”. This came after the news broke of contract talks blowing up.

Although it is a fantasy to see these two line up together, in reality it could happen. The Chargers number two receiver, Mike Williams is also in the final year of his contract. Should he not return, the Packers’ star is a viable option thanks to the flexibility of Justin Herbert’s rookie contract.