Dawg Pound Report: Defense Gets Playmakers Back

What a weekend of football, am I right? Obviously because the Browns played Thursday, I was able to take a look at a lot of other games and I came away with a sad realization. There are teams in the NFL that just make you sloppy when you play them, and that to me is what the Browns have been doing. At 1-1 the Browns are at a cross roads in their season. This Sunday they head to Washington to try and start out the year with a 2-1 record. Here is what you need to know is happening all around Berea this week.

Greedy Williams, Mack Wilson, and Kevin Johnson all returned to practice of Monday. Williams and Johnson back is huge after Joe Burrow gouged the Browns defense last Thursday. Greedy will fit very nicely into the second corner spot opposite Denzel Ward. Johnson will also be a huge help covering in the slot and on the outside if Ward is man-marking someone. Mack Wilson was projected to start the year near the top of the depth chart. So he will come together either man marking the slot/Tight End, or stopping the run on the inside.

It was a quiet first half from Myles Garrett last Thursday. However, he may have made the biggest play of the game when he sacked Burrow who fumbled and gave the Browns offense great field position to work with. Garrett’s first sack of 2020 was a big one and he will continue to look to cause chaos in the Washington Backfield all game.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski took the podium on Monday. With his opening statement being about getting guys back healthy and the production in the running game. “Good to get some guys back out there on the grass, moving around. We will update you as the week goes on in terms of their availability but good to see some guys in uniform and get some work in and just making sure that we are constantly trying to get a little bit better each day. So, that was the mindset today. Got a crisp workout in, and then they will be off tomorrow and then we start our preparations for Washington really on Wednesday.” This quote kind of took me by surprise. You have had a long week off, why are you only focusing on Washington Wednesday. The Browns are not a team that can afford only focusing on the opponent come Wednesday, rather than watching film all week of Washington. (It’s very possible they did this, I just haven’t seen anything about it.)

Browns Running Back Nick Chubb was nominated in the NFL as the Ground Player of the Week. Coach Stefanski had this to say about his two-headed monster at running back between Chubb and Kareem Hunt: “”In our run game we are trying to block them all up, and we are trying to be perfect in our scheme and this double team is going to that guy and this guy is pulling for that guy or this combination of the zone game is working up to that guy. But they had a pretty good defense over there on [Thursday]. With our runners, we ask them to make some dirty runs. If there is a guy on blocked or there is an arm hanging out there they got to run through, and it is not always going to be perfect. When it is perfect these guys can make some big-time plays and even when it is not perfect I feel confident in their abilities to gain some yards on some dirty runs.” What Freddie Kitchens did last year got him fired in only one-year. Freddie refused to use the running game to their advantage. Stefanski is sounding like a coach that uses the run to establish the pass, unlike Freddie who used the pass to set up the run. This way Cleveland is able to control the time of possession and keep its defense off the field for long periods of time.

The Browns signed tight end Kyle Markway to their practice squad, which now has 15 of the 16 positions filled.

A little trivia here: Who were the two Browns defensive players to play all 92 snaps last Thursday. DM your guesses to me. Also Denzel Ward and Terrance Mitchell both missed just one snap on Thursday.

This week is against the Washington Football Team, the Browns need to neutralize rookie defensive end Chase Young, from Ohio State. Young is among the sack leaders in the league, and looks to be a sure stud in the future.

Riser: Khadarel Hodge

Hodge had himself a quiet couple of games, but they have been productive. The 6’2 receiver from Prairie View A&M has been Baker Mayfield’s top receiver when he was getting pressure and scrambling around. Look for him to have a big game on Sunday. Also when Baker is running for his life, with Chase Young after him, expect to see Hodge coming back to the ball to support his quarter back.

Faller: Olivier Vernon

Vernon did not play versus the Bengals because of an abdominal injury and he is questionable this week versus Washington. Getting Vernon out of the trade for Kevin Zeitler, was a huge L that the Browns took. So far this year he has played one game, and he had two total tackles. Just two. Oh gosh do I miss Zeitler right now. He could really help form a bigger pocket for Baker. The Browns, seemingly like always, lost that trade, big time. I wouldn’t be surprised if they just cut him. Unbelievable.

Washington is a team the Browns should beat on paper. However, there is a reason football is actually played, because paper cannot win games. Should be a sloppy match-up but hey, it’s the Browns. Look for Chubb and Hunt to have huge games rushing, and catching the ball for short but effective throws. Official Preview and Predictions for Sunday’s game will come out on Friday along with my SEC Preview. Here’s coach Stefanski in full at the podium.

