Dawg Pound Report: News and Notes From Today’s Presser

The Browns hit the practice field today to prepare for their looming trip to Dallas. After practice, many of the players stayed and talked to the press before leaving Berea. The whole team seems focused on the task at hand, and they talked about what to expect from Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and other play-makers.

Today Coach Kevin Stefanski talked to the press along with defensive coordinator Joe Woods, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and steady left guard Joel Bitonio. Let’s dive right into what the players and coaches had to say about their trip to Jerry’s World.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Speaking to the Press:

Stefanski when asked how valuable Joel Bitonio is to the coaches and players around him:”Yeah he’s extremely valuable to what do. Off the field he’s a leader of this football team. Does a great job, teammates respect him, he’s all about ball.”

Injury Update: Denzel Ward was limited today in practice, while Bitonio will try and go.

When asked about if he feels confident in saying Bitonio will go on Sunday: “You know Nate (Ulrich), with injuries you just never know. It’s hard for me to speculate with all of these injuries.”

Stefanski when asked about Kareem Hunt’s injury, “I’d say we’ll know more each and every day, he won’t be out there at practice today, but we’ll know more as the week goes.”

When asked about the crowd noise of 20,000 they will face on Sunday, “You know we have the crowd noise out there in really every practice, we cranked it up a lot more.”

MKC asked coach Stefanski if he has to significantly change his game-plan without Kareem Hunt out there, “Yeah Mary Kay, we have understudies, if you will, so guys have to be ready to fill those roles, and then we’ll adjust.”

Check out the full presser above and hear more from Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.

Odell Beckham Jr. Speaking with the Press:

Odell Beckham Jr. when asked about knocking down that interception last week versus Washinton, “I mean I take pride in, early in my career, you know if the ball can be intercepted on me, unless it was something I really cant control, when thrown at me its mine or it’s going to hit the ground. That’s always going to be the goal.”

When asked about playing in Dallas, and his career when he plays there, “My whole family actually grew up in Texas, their all big Cowboys fans, but I don’t have any animosity towards them like it’s a rivalry.”

OBJ when asked if he talked to Baker Mayfield or Myles Garrett about this being a homecoming for them, “I haven’t even thought about them playing for the first time in Dallas, but I’m sure they are excited about it.”

Catch more of OBJ’s presser above. As you can tell from the title, he wants to come out and put on a show in Dallas!

Joe Wood’s Speaking to the Press:

When asked about Dak Prescott and the Cowboy’s number one passing offense, “I think the biggest focus when you play a team like this, it’s about how you execute. Some things that you wanna do to take away some of the stuff they do well. But I think the biggest key is that all the players execute the defensive game-plan.”

When asked what is so impressive about what Dak Prescott has been able to do, “He’s really uh, I coached against him last time a couple years ago. He reminds me of like a Phillip Rivers. He does a lot of checks at the line of scrimmage, just getting them in proper runs, and you know the pass routes. He’s really developed and he has complete command of the offense.”

When asked about Ezekiel Elliott and his somewhat slow start to the 2020 season, “We don’t want this to be Zeke’s breakout game.”

Catch more of defensive coordinator Joe Woods presser above.

Left Guard Joel Bitonio Speaks to the Press:

When asked about his injury: “Yeah uh, I’m gonna get some stuff going in practice today, see how it feels when I go out there, but we’re just taking it day to day right now, and we’ll see how we feel after today’s practice.”

Bitonio, when asked about right guard Wyatt Teller, “Yeah, no he’s had some big blocks for us this year you know I think um quite a few of our runs have been behind a Wyatt Teller pull block, and it’s been good to see. I know he worked hard this off-season to try and get a position. It’s nice to have a guy in there that knows what he’s doing, I mean he’s playing hard, he’s getting guys on the ground and um, making big things happen, you know what I mean we keep talking every week about how we want to be consistently good, you know as a group and that comes with week to week preparation, and just bringing your game every week, an uh you’re only as good as your last game, so we’ll come in focus and try and run the ball well again, against Dallas.

When asked about the style of game they need to play against Dallas,”We’ll find any way possible to get the win.”

Check out Bitonio’s full presser above.

A full preview, and breakdown is headed your way tomorrow. The Browns seem to know that it is going to take some points to beat Dallas, especially on the road.

