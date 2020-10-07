Before we get into press conferences and player sounds. There are some roster moves to be covered. The Browns have activated tight end David Njoku from the injured reserve, and there is a chance he plays Sunday.

The Browns also signed Taywan Taylor from the practice squad. On Wednesday, Njoku spoke to reporters along with quarterback Baker Mayfield, head coach Kevin Stefanski, running back Kareem Hunt, and right guard Wyatt Teller. Let’s dive right in to the press conferences.

David Njoku

On how it feels to be back after missing three weeks: “It feels really good. My body is fully healed now so, I’m ready to go.”

On if he can pick up where he left off and make a difference: “For sure. Like I said I’m completely healed so I’m really excited to get back on the field, hang with my teammates, and um, just have some fun.”

On how nervous or confident he was about his knee injury: “Of course. I’m a very god-driven man, so I understand everything happens for a reason. With that being said, when I went to the locker room in the third quarter of the first game, I wasn’t really nervous because I didn’t feel anything crazy, so I just kept my head up and you know, I attack everything as they come.”

On his thoughts about the Nick Chubb injury and if he thinks Kareem (Hunt) can carry the load: “I think we’ve all seen what Kareem and the other running backs can do when Nick Chubb went down versus Dallas this past weekend. I have full confidence in all of them you know, I’m very excited to see how they deal with whats going on, and how they attack. I have 100% confidence in all of our backs, and I’m really excited to see them partake in the game this weekend.”

On if the tight ends will have a bigger role without Nick (Chubb): “That’s highly classified, so I guess you’ll see this weekend.”

David Njoku was one of the bright spots in the first game versus Baltimore. He had three catches for 50-yards and a touchdown. Look for the Browns to use more double or even triple tight end sets this weekend versus the Colts. While speaking on that, also look for the Browns to use more play-action. With Njoku, Austin Hooper, and Harrison Bryant all active this weekend, expect to see Baker Mayfield hit his tight ends more often than usual.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

Injury update from head coach Kevin Stefanski: “We won’t have Tae (Davis) out there along with Larry Ogunjobi and Sheldon Richardson.”

Stefanski on the Colts: “Really good football team. I know our guys are looking forward to the challenge. Two 3-1 teams, really should be a great game. When you watch the tape on these guys, you see a very well coached team. No surprise with coach Reich. They do a great job on offense. Can hurt you in multiple ways. On defense it’s a very very sound scheme, they’re attacking. I think you guys have seen the tape and seen the stats. They are outstanding. Then the same on special teams, they do a really nice job. Quite the challenge for us, we have to have a great week of preparation.

On how confident he is in Kareem can handle the load: “I’m confident in our entire running back room. I fully understand the caliber of player that Nick (Chubb) is. We would love to have Nick (Chubb) out there. In the meantime he’s going to be hanging out with the Joe Sheehan and the training staff, and getting ready to get back out there. In the mean time I really think we have guys that understand the scheme, guys that can contribute in the run and the pass. I’m really excited for those guys, I think there well coached, I know Stump (Mitchell) is excited. We’ll have to make do, until Nick (Chubb) gets back.”

On the Colt’s linebackers: “The linebacker corps can really run, like I said they are sound, they don’t beat themselves. They are where they are supposed to be, so really impressive on tape.

On Colts defensive tackle Deforest Buckner: “Great addition for them, playing their three technique. Gets up the field he’s long, active.

Wyatt Teller

On his favorite play, where he pulls to the left: “I mean there’s a lot of plays where I’m pulling to the left, Joel’s pulling to the right, I’m pulling to the right, Joel’s pulling to the left. I guess the key to it is plugging in our guards and guys who have been playing well, Joel and I, just trying to get the scheme right. Eye candy, but at the same time we’re running down hill and having a good time.”

On Kareem Hunt: “Yeah, you know Kareem’s been amazing. He’s a great guy to run in front of because he usually makes you right, which your thankful for.”

On the play Nick Chubb got injured: “The Nick play, you know it was tough, that’s the way it works. I know that he will rehab himself better, and be back stronger than ever. So my heart and prayers go out to him.”

On the backfield: “We’re not hurting, that’s what is so beautiful about the backfield that we have. Even look at D’Ernest, look at all those guys. We have great running backs who when you distribute the ball, they can run for some yards too.”

On his play so far this year: “There is so much more I can improve upon. There is so much that I leave out on the field. I’m thankful there’s been good things that are happening. We’re playing at high level and we’re winning. First quarter of the season, 3-1, in a city that wants to win. We haven’t had the success we want like back in the heyday, but recently we haven’t had the success that we want. I know this is big for the fans, and I know its big for the community as well. Really I’m just happy we’re winning and playing well, and if I’m a part of that, I’m a part of that, and I’m happy I am.

On what he can improve upon: “My man (Daryl Ruiter), thanks I appreciate that. I know my finish and my effort has been good, and I can even improve upon that. When I look at my play, some people would say wow he’s being a mauler, wow everything looks good. I just know that I can play at such a high level, with my feet, my hands, with my hat placement. Sometimes I’m behind the block, and luckily my strength gets the job done. That doesn’t always work when you’re going against guys like (DeForest) Buckner and guys like that, you have to be perfect, because they’re perfect, and they play hard, and they have the same effort you have. Now they’re just as strong, if not faster, if not stronger. There’s a lot of things I know when I see, I’m like that’s good, that’s a good finish, but I know that my footwork can be better, and I could make it look easier.”

Baker Mayfield

On head coach Kevin Stefanski: “We’re very much on the same page.”

If the offense can keep it going without Nick Chubb: “First of all, it always hurts losing a player like Nick (Chubb). Not for just his on field play, he’s obviously a great player. Just the leader he is for this team. His work ethic and his mentality. He’s the same guy every day. That’s an important thing for us. We trust in our other guys. Like we said post-game, we trust in the guys to step up. Kareem (Hunt), I’ve said it multiple times, is a top back in the league. We’re blessed to have both those guys. We trust in D’Ernest (Johnson) and Dontrelle (Hilliard). You said it, it starts up front, and those guys are playing extremely well. They have been for the whole year. We just have to keep going, keep getting better, and attack this defense like we have week-to-week.”

On the Colt’s top-ranked defense: “They are a really sound defense. They play together. They are coached well, they hustle, you can see the effort, they swarm to the ball. I think the biggest statistic is there turnover margin. It’s a team that capitalizes on your mistakes. They don’t mess up, they are where they are supposed to be. It’s going to be a fundamentally and technique sound week for us.”

On his view of coach Stefanski as a play-caller: “Smooth Operator. Right now were continuing the call things that are working, until teams show us otherwise, that they can stop it. We’re going to do that and we’re going to take our shots when we can. We’re going to pound the rock, and try and create match-ups on the outside, and take advantage of that.”

