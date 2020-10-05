Dawg Pound Report: Post-Game Pressers After 49-38 Win in Dallas

Breaking News: Nick Chubb avoids ACL tear, has an MCL injury which could mean he will be out several weeks according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns won one of their biggest games since they came back to the great city of Cleveland. Everyone around the country predicted this game would be a shootout, and it was. A 49-38 destruction of Dallas led them to a 3-1 record for the first time in 19 years. As expected, players and coaches were all smiles in the locker room after the game. Many of the players talked to the press before they departed Jerry’s World. While the win was a huge step forward, the Browns know they are not a finished product, and need to clean up some things.

Hunt on the successful run game and using multiple backs: “Hey man it just say the offensive line is doing a great, and Coach Stump telling us where to go, ways to get the most out of every run.

On Nick Chubb: “I hope he gets well soon, that’s a brother to me.”

On what he told Odell Beckham Jr. before his 50-yard touchdown run: “I told him, Odell look, get five yards, stay in bounds, slide or whatever, I’ll handle the rest, and this mother got greedy, he wanted the home run, not the base hit.

On his injured groin: “Hey man I love the game of football, and you know, I wasn’t concerned I was just happy to get out there and get another opportunity to play football.

On other running back D’Ernest Johnson: “That’s my boy, I call him slow-grind. D’ernest is a hard worker and really deserves it.

The Browns have never had three players rush for over 70-yards in a game.

On Odell: “Yeah like I said, it was a walk off home run for me. He’s a great receiver and when he gets the chance to get going, that’s the best.

*Side Note: Hunt was indeed questionable for the Dallas game with a groin injury, so that is why Johnson and Dontrelle Hilliard got so many carries. It truly was a running back by committee yesterday in Dallas.

OBJ on the fourth quarter: “Not really at all, just knowing we got a football game to put away. Think we could find a way not to put ourselves in that position offensively and defensively come up with stops, and offensively keep the drives going. Just happy we found a way to win.”

On his 50-yard touchdown run: “Its funny, Kareem before the play was like we just need 5-yards. Harrison Bryant the rookie is giving me advice, coaching me up telling me to stay in bounds, I said thanks rook. You know I turned the corner and everybody was blocking, I was about to slide, and I just turned the jets on and got in the end zone.”

On how it felt to have that kind of day: “I just wanna be able to help, I wanna be able to help wherever I can, I want to be able to be efficient, and just help this team find ways to win. That’s really all it boils down to.”

On what it means to catch a touchdown pass from Jarvis Landry: “Its kind of like, it just puts a hold on any words that I could think of or think for you to say. Not that it isnt special to catch a touchdown pass from Baker, or catch a touchdown in general. Literally as I watch Jarvis throw the ball, it reminds of being outside WCA 804, cause we would just sit there and talk for hours, throwing the ball back in forth. It felt like a joke, and not in a bad way, it just felt unreal. I would trade that play for any amount of touchdowns in a game and or if I was the one to throw it to him, like that’s my brother, real life. I’ve got his back forever and he’s got mine.”

Odell on being asked if he scored on the reverse play in practice: “Every time. In walk through and practice.”

Thoughts about Kareem Hunt and Denzel Ward playing through injury: “They push to get out on the practice field, just so they can play with their teammates on Sunday. Kareem and Denzel are just fighting like hell to get out there.”

On D’Ernest Johnson: “TO go in there and play the way he did, was very impressive. At some point we’re going to need everyone.”

On the OBJ touchdown pass from Jarvis Landry: “Yeah that was, we’ve been working on that one for a while and its been at that call-sheet staring at me and I haven’t gotten it called, so I told those guys we aren’t going another without that thing getting called. Great execution from all the guys, but great crow hop throw by 80 and nice catch by 13.”

Stefanski on the steps taken so far this season: “I think it makes sense to break the season down into quarters, so finishing the first quarter 3-1 is well-done by the guys. It’s a four quarter game and four quarter season.”

Garrett on coming back to play in Texas: “It was a great homecoming. I had some family and friends at the game. I got to perform well for them, and get a team win.

On the Cowboys: “That team is known to fight and battle until the end of the game. We were able to stave them off with some good offense and a defensive stand.

On his third strip-sack: “I mean, I’m no stranger to this field. Playing on this field and making big plays, you know, it’s not new to me. So I’m just glad I was able to do it again. Love the fans, out here, love that so many people were able to make it, and they traveled, and how many Browns fans were here, you know their the best fans in the NFL, and I’m just glad we were able to get the win.”

On starting fast to begin games: “You know I’m always trying to start fast, not just trying to read the guy and understand, I’ll read him after test with whatever was planned before the game.”

On playing on a team that’s finally pointing in the right direction: “You know, it’s awesome. These guys really want it. The guys who have stuck through it. My locker mate Larry (Ogunjobi) you know was right beside me while he was getting off making an impact. All these guys are difference makers. All the guys are having their numbers called and they’re stepping up to the plate. I’m just proud of how we came out and fought.”

Breaking News: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski while Speaking to NFL Network: “Nick avoided an ACL tear, but has an MCL injury, that could keep him out for six weeks. (More on that later today). Chubb will not need surgery on his MCL.

