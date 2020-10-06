The Cleveland Browns are now 3-1. Just let that sink in Cleveland fans. Now that we’re all in our happy place, it’s about time we update the injury report for Nick Chubb, and what this means going forward for the Browns. Also running back D’Ernest Johnson and cornerback Denzel Ward spoke to the press yesterday, so let’s go!

Nick Chubb sustained, what we thought was a leg injury. Instead, after an MRI, Chubb got lucky and did not tear his ACL. However he will miss up to six weeks with an MCL sprain. There is no doubt about it, this loss is indeed a big one for a streaking Browns team. An MCL sprain can take anywhere from four-six weeks to heal. If you a glass half full kind of person, this is great news. Obviously the Browns won’t let Chubb near a field until he’s fully healed, but he is incredibly hard-working and it wouldn’t surprise a lot of Cleveland fans if he was back in four weeks. However, just to play devil’s advocate, if Chubb is out six weeks, what does this mean for the Browns.

Chubb is probably the best running back in the NFL, with Titans’ Derrick Henry close behind. Chubb doesn’t have the best injury luck, in 2015 he sustained a serious knee injury while playing for Georgia. It took him nearly two years to get back to fully healthy again. So, with that in mind how can the Browns continue winning, and dominating on the ground game without their best back?

Well, the Browns are one team that can take this type of injury to their feature back, and not miss a beat every Sunday. The Chubb-Kareem Hunt backfield tandem wasn’t only the best in the NFL, it was the best by quite a lot. Hunt is battling a groin injury, but he should be able to step right in and fill Chubb’s shoes. Along with Hunt, the Browns got a chance on Sunday to see how good Dontrelle Hilliard and D’Ernest Johnson really were. Well, they were pretty damn good. Chubb is a top talent in this league but the backfield trio of Hunt, Hilliard, and Johnson should be able to carry the load until he’s fully healthy.

This also means that there is going to be more pressure on quarterback Baker Mayfield and the aerial attack. With Hunt battling the groin injury, Johnson and Hilliard are going to have to contribute. However, to take the pressure off the backs, Mayfield will be asked to throw a bit more. In the last couple of weeks, Mayfield has looked a lot more comfortable in the pocket, but still tends to leave it too early, which leads to bad passes. Mayfield had all the pressure on him when he came in two years ago, and led the Browns to their first win in quite a while. Either way Baker will have to stand up and show people there is a reason he was the Browns number one draft pick three years ago.

Yesterday’s Pressers:

Johnson when asked how confident he was that the backs could fill Nick Chubb’s shoes while he’s injured: “I think were gonna pretty confident right now. It sucks that Nick had to get hurt like that. We’re praying for a speedy recovery. For now we just have to hold it down in the running back room.”

On how much pride he feels filling in for Chubb: “WE take a lot of pride in running the ball. When your opportunity comes, you have to make the best of it.”

On his nickname Slow Grind: “It came from me just, it’s my brand. Slow grind is my brand. Coming out of high school I always had to get it like the hard way. I always had to earn what I did.”

On his relationship with Kareem Hunt: “Man Kareem is like a big brother. Everyone, we all have a good relationship. All the backs have a good relationship. Kareem he stays on top, he makes sure my mind is mentally ready. When it was my turn to get in the game, he told me get out there and do your thing slow grind.”

“He’s doing pretty good. His mind is right. He’s just ready to get back to work. Work on a speedy recovery. He also told me to keep working, and make the best of it.” On if he talked to Nick Chubb after the injury.

Thoughts on losing a player as valuable as Nick Chubb: “Yeah that hurts a lot. I hate that happened to Nick. You obviously see what Nick has done for this football team. He’s a big reason we have the wins that we have now.”

What the win Over the Cowboys did for the Browns overall confidence: “Man, it meant a lot. The Cowboys, are a good team. They fought hard until the last play of the game. So they’re a good team, and I’m glad we got the win.”

What he learned from the Fourth Quarter on Sunday: “Yeah we just have to make sure we finish. We just have to execute our play calls and doing what we gotta do to keep em away. We just got to finish next time.”

When asked about his injury mentality: “I feel great, I feel good. Like I said when I am out there I’m 100%. I’m able to run, cut, anything I need to do. Everybody has something that’s nicked up or bruised, so we’re all fighting and we’re all doing everything we can for this team.”

