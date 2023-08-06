Day 5 in the Books and the Chargers are Coming Together

We are one day closer to the start of the regular season. The Chargers just wrapped up day 5 and hit the halfway mark of training camp. The back-and-forth battle between the offense and defense has made for a great watch for fans. This is going to be an exciting year for the Chargers!

The Offense is Taking Steps Forward

A common theme that has arisen is the slow start of the offense. However, there were some bright spots early on. Keenan Allen had a great double move that left the defender in his wake. More deep-ball success has really elevated this offense.

Team sessions, like Monday, happened on the far field, further away from the crowd. It left many fans very disappointed and made for a long day of standing in the sun. Fans passed the time by interacting with others and making new friends. They stopped, once in a while, to take in the deep ball from the offense.

The offense has been taking what the defense has given them. Chipping away slowly and methodically rather than trying to gain all the yards on one play. These attempts have been more calculated and have resulted in more completions. I attribute this to the addition of Kellen Moore. With Moore calling the shots, the offense has had a revitalization and more sustained success.

Justin Herbert has been another catalyst for the offense’s growth. Austin Ekeler was asked about Herbert’s growth today after practice. Ekeler described Herbert’s ability to take command at the line of scrimmage and identify threats more easily than last year. Having a quarterback that can help direct the offense more efficiently and identify the threats allows the offense to be better prepared for whatever comes their way.

Despite only being halfway through camp, this offense is getting fans excited for the regular season. There is great potential within this offense. From a cohesive offensive line to youth at the wide receiver position, this offense is not only built for major success this year but long-term success as well. While health remains a concern, it has not been an issue yet, and hopefully, it stays that way.

The Chargers’ Defense Continues to Bend

The defense has been fighting this year at camp. Giving the offense all they can handle. I also believe they sparked a position battle that has brought out nothing but the best in their players.

The addition of Eric Kendricks has been huge. Kendricks has brought out the best in teammate Kenneth Murray. Murray has shown great strides in taking the next step as a linebacker. He is flowing to the ball, following his assignment, and more importantly, he isn’t trying to do too much. Having a solid linebacking core is a good start to an already stacked defense.

The position battle is between Asante Samuel Jr. (ASJ) and Ja’Sir Taylor. Taylor has been garnering the starting reps, but ASJ wasn’t going to allow this to stand. Since the start of camp, ASJ has been extremely physical with wide receivers that are taller and have a little bit more build behind them. Though the two have been in heated competition, it has brought out the best in each other. I have seen elevated play from both, which could be a reason why Bryce Callahan wasn’t brought back. The Chargers played their cards right.

What to Keep an Eye On

Two great surprises have been the play of John Hightower and Hunter Kampmoyer. Hightower has showcased his speed and versatility through the camp which has most likely secured his spot on this team, but only the coming weeks will tell us that. Kampmoyer hasn’t showcased much of his catching ability, but he has made up for it in his blocking. Today, Kampmoyer pancaked a corner during a screen drill. The drill had wide receivers run screens in different formations while three defenders, one linebacker and two corners, defended against it. Kampmoyer was touted as a great blocking tight end out of Oregon. He looks to be putting those talents to good use.

I believe the continued battle between Taylor and ASJ will pay big dividends for the Chargers this season. ASJ’s play has been backing his claim to be the starter, but there is still no official word on who will be the start. Again, the position battle has spurred both to elevate their game. Whoever wins the starting spot will make the team better. A win-win situation in the eyes of the Chargers. In the remaining days, it will be interesting to see if Taylor can work his way back to being the definitive starter. Only time will tell.

I look forward to keeping you all posted on the day-to-day for Chargers Minicamp. ------------------------------- All pictures were taken by me!