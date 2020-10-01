Deep6 Podcast: Talking AEW Dynamite 10/1

Back Sports Page and Deep6 Wrestling presents Talking Dynamite for October 1st, 2020.
This week we are at Episode 42 hosted by Randy Zellea and Emerito Rivera. Wayne Rivera is on assignment this week.
The boys are reviewing the 9/30 edition of AEW Dynamite and the G1 NJPW Show!!
Follow the show and archives at facebook.com/deep6wrestling
