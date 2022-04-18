DeMarcus Cousins’ Kryptonite

It’s no secret DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins doesn’t exactly have the best relationships with the NBA referees. Cousins even got ejected once from the bench, a distinction few players have ever been able to pull off.

We all witnessed the unnecessary calls from the Denver Nuggets’ Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors.

“He knows his reputation. The slightest little thing is going to get him a technical foul,” says Nuggets guard Will Barton.

DeMarcus Cousins has been EJECTED from game 1 after receiving two straight technical fouls from Scott Foster 🤯 pic.twitter.com/81dJG8jLMR — Nuggets Fans Only⛏ (@NuggetsFansOnly) April 17, 2022

This has been a rocky season for Cousins. After the Milwaukee Bucks unexpectedly waived him, there weren’t many calls to get back in the league. The Denver Nuggets desperately needed a defensive presence, and after a strenuous process of two 10-day contracts, the Nuggets signed Cousins for the remainder of the season.

Nuggets head coach Malone and Cousins have a longstanding relationship from their time with the Sacramento Kings, and Malone explained similarities between him and Cousins that have helped the two work together successfully:

“DeMarcus is a guy that is a competitor that wants to win. I never had to worry if DeMarcus Cousins was going to be ready to play a game.”

Another similarity is their fervor. Both Cousins and Malone have the proclivity to be aggressive when nonsensical (and rational) technical fouls are being called.

Coach Malone discussed Cousins’ physicality and natural strengths on the floor.

“DeMarcus has been terrific for us ever since we signed him,” says Malone. “He gives us a true five off the bench that we can play through on the perimeter. He’s going to get his teammates open. He sets great screens. He can space the floor and knock down threes. ”

And Coach Malone is right. DeMarcus is a physical guy, it’s his job. However, it’s in everyone’s best interest if Cousins could try to mitigate the tension between him and all the refs. This is the playoffs and the Warriors are playing like it’s 2015. Yes, it’s only Game 1, but a 16-point lead is telling. The Nuggets need Cousins on the floor defending, not ejected from games.