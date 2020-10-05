Deni Advija Ready for NBA, but No Comparisons

The NBA Draft is almost two weeks away, and Deni Advija is projected to be chosen in the top five. The reigning MVP for Israeli’s Premier league and three-time champion is ready for the NBA. Although Advija has said no teams have reached out to him, he is excited to join the best league for basketball.

“Wherever I go, I will be grateful and blessed,” Advija stated adamantly.

Advija may be young but he understands his strengths and future improvements. His development method is watching his past games.

“I learn a lot from watching films, let me see those mistakes. I have a lot of things to improve. I like to see myself improving. I’m trying to improve every aspect of my game,” Advija stated.

Adjiva feels he’s best suited for positions 1-4 and as a defender he describes his abilities as “far from perfect.” However, he places value on the value of the team and not just his personal proclivities.

“I’m just trying to do what’s best for the team. I like to win. I love to win. It’s hard for me to lose. I need to work on a lot of things and improve on a lot of things,” Advija explained. Last season, his shooting abilities improved the most. Advija knows he can shoot above 70 with practice.

“The shot isn’t always about your technique. I think my shot is good. I just dont think people see the surroundings,” Advija said. “People forget that I was young with a team with a lot of experienceI was playing for several minutes. I’m confident and trying to make every shot I can.”

Although there are many parallels to Luka Doncic and Advija’s careers, he does not want to be compared to him or anyone.

“I think what Luka did and what he is doing right now is great. I think he’s a great player. We came from the same league and I see why people see familiar things… He is a great player. He has his own paths and skills and I have my own paths and skills. I have my own abilities: the goods and the bads. I just want to be the best Deni Advija I can be. I just don’t want to be compared to anybody.”

As the youngest MVP for the Israeli Premier league, Advija will inevitably be compared to many players. However, his tenacity for improvement is difficult to compare.