Denver Broncos Offensive Report Card

Offensive Report Card

This is a guide for fans to know in regards to the Denver Broncos 2022 season. Denver had many issues on the offensive side of the ball, they were one of the worst offenses in the league in Russell Wilson’s first season. It was in large part Nathaniel Hackett’s ineffective game planning and play calling on offense. Hackett was fired after the teams embarrassing loss to a shorthanded Rams team. Jerry Rosberg, who was brought in to help with game management earlier in the season, was the teams interim Head Coach in the teams final 2 games of the ’22 season. Despite the offensive woes, this team had one of the best defenses in the league and expect that group to be amazing in 2023. Fans will expect a better Broncos offense now that Sean Payton is the team’s Head Coach replacing Hackett. The Broncos gave up a 2023 first round pick and a 2024 second round pick while getting a 2024 third round pick to get the head coaching rights to Sean Payton.

Quarterback C

Russell Wilson had one of his worst seasons of his career but it could have been better. The coaching was a huge part why Wilson didn’t thrive in year 1. In large part because the O-Line was hit hard with injuries. Now with Sean Payton at the helm I expect Wilson to be the Russell Wilson of old with a Head Coach that knows how to run an elite offense in the NFL.

Running Back C

Losing Javonte Williams was a huge blow to the teams backfield. The team had to rely on Melvin Gordon, Tyler Badie, and Chase Edmonds to fill the void, at the same time I think this is an area of need in the offseason. Don’t be shocked if the Broncos somehow recruit Mark Ingram or make a run at trading for Alvin Kamara or look to the draft. With Williams back I expect him to start off with limited carries early in the season and then give him more touches down the stretch. However, getting a number 2 back is a need with Edmonds doing a bit of both running and receiving.

Wide Receivers C

The receiving group failed expectations this season but at the same time, they will get guys back from injury in ’23. KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick should be factors in the Sean Payton offense along with Cortland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy who were Wilson’s trusted targets in his first year with the team.

Tight Ends D

Losing Noah Fant took a hit in the team’s passing attack, but this is an area of need for the Broncos. Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson, and Eric Saubert were primarily used as blockers. I think the Broncos should look at the free agent/draft market to get a tight end that will be used as both a blocker and pass catcher in the newly led offense under Sean Payton.

Offensive Line D

Garrett Bolles and Dalton Risner suffering season ending injuries was a big reason why Wilson didn’t thrive in year 1 with the team. At the same time, this is an area of need in the offseason for the Broncos as they look to give him more protection and time to throw the football.



Overall Grade F

The Broncos offense was just a mess throughout the 2022 season. I think Sean Payton will instantly make the Broncos offense significantly better which will pay dividends with Russell Wilson. The Broncos can go toe to toe with the Chiefs in the AFC West and still make the playoffs as a wild card team. The Broncos will look to make the playoffs for the first time since their Super Bowl 50 Championship in the new coaching regime with Payton.





