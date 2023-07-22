Denzel Mims Traded To The Detroit Lions

The New York Jets traded wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions. The Jets received a 2025-conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-round pick. The Lions also received a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Why The Lions Made The Trade?

In what is seemed to be a low-risk, high reward trade for the Lions they get a wide receiver who is still young and can contribute. Mims can slide in as the third wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Marvin Jones Jr. Jameson Williams is suspended for the first six games of the season due to violating the NFL’s gambling policies.

Mims is a solid replacement to fill in for Williams, the first six games of the season. He should have no issues fitting in as the Lions were top-five in both scoring offense and total yards.

Why The Jets Made The Trade?

The Jets made it evident they were going to release Mims if they could not trade him. However, they were able to not only get rid of him, but also acquire a draft pick for him.

Disappointing Career

Mims drafted in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft should have been more impactful throughout his NFL career. Yes, he is still 25 years old but his career has been lackluster especially as a former second-round pick. In three seasons, he has an abysmal 676 receiving yards and no touchdowns. However, this past season he did have a 63 yard reception which was the longest catch of his career.

This Could Be A Good Thing For Both Teams

There simply was no room left for him on the Jets roster as they brought in Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Mecole Hardman. Also, they still have reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year in Garrett Wilson.

For the Lions, they can use Mims to help them win games as they look to win the NFC North this season. Once, Williams comes back, Mims can still be a solid depth receiver.

Good Opportunity for Mims

This is a great situation for Mims as he joins a loaded offense with a solid quarterback in Jared Goff. This change of scenery can be what Mims needs to keep playing in the NFL.

