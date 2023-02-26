Derek Carr Can Take The Jets To The Playoffs

Derek Carr Is The Safest Option at Quarterback

Many names have been included to be the next quarterback of the New York Jets. Some of the names include Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Ryan Tannehill. They need to get the right quarterback that can finally take them to the playoffs and end their drought since 2010. The best name on this list is obviously Rodgers however, he is still a risk due to his age and issues off the field.

What Derek Carr Brings to the Table

Derek Carr is a great leader and respected by all of his teammates. His leadership is exactly what the Jets need as they are a young roster. He can slide in and be the leader of the locker room with playoff experience.

It Only Costs Money to Acquire Carr

If the Jets were to acquire Carr, they would only have to pay him as he was just released by the Las Vegas Raiders. If the Jets wanted Rodgers or Tannehill, they would have to trade additional assets as well as paying their contracts. Also, Carr could be signed a little cheaper than usual due to him throwing 14 interceptions each of the past two seasons.

He Has The Tools To Succeed

The Jets offense is loaded with tons of playmakers in Breece Hall coming off of injury and offensive rookie of the year in Garrett Wilson. Carr would work in the Jets system because with the playmakers they have, Carr’s turnovers would go down. He would also have a much better defense which he has never had in Oakland/Las Vegas.

Durability and Accolades

Carr has only missed three games since 2019. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and finished third in MVP voting in 2016. Since 2014, he has the fourth most passing yards and seventh most passing touchdowns.