Saints Quarterback, Derek Carr exited the game after receiving a sack in the third quarter. The Saints had a comfortable 17-point lead over the Packers when the sudden concern for Carr’s health emerged.

After the sack, Carr was seen clutching his right shoulder. He got up and walked to the blue medical tent. Carr was initially ruled “questionable” to return and later downgraded to out.

The Saints’ offense was rolling prior to the injury. Carr had 103 yards, a 72.2% completion percentage, and one touchdown pass to Jimmy Grahm.

New Orleans let up 18 points, resulting in their first loss of the season. On Monday, Dennis Allen announced that Carr sprained his right AC joint and will be listed as week to week.

“We’re not making any decisions today; we’re not ruling anything out,” Allen said. “We’ll see where he’s at as the week goes on.”

Allen may not have officially ruled out Carr for the next matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, they will be cautious when making their decision. Sources tell Adam Schefter, that it would be a surprise if he played this week.

It’s likely that Jameis Winston will make the start under center against a divisional opponent. Both teams are 2-1 and fighting to be the early leaders of the NFC South.

Winston is 2-1 when starting against his former team. He is hoping to have a bounce-back game taking care of the football. Utilizing Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Jimmy Graham will be a priority for Winston.

The playmakers are there and if Carr is ruled out, Winston will bear the responsibility of filling his shoes. Despite Carr’s week-to-week injury the Saints hope for him to return as soon as possible. In the meantime, the Saints will prepare to go 2-0 in the division.