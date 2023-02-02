Detroit Lions Offensive Report Card

This offensive report card will feature each offensive position group featuring starters and depth of the Detroit Lions roster and giving them a grade. These grades should give insight for what the team needs to upgrade over the off-season.

Season Summary

For the first time in a long time, the Detroit Lions have a lot to be excited about heading into next season. They finished the year winning 8 of their last 10 games, and an overall record of 9-8. Aside from that, they finished 5-1 in the division, sweeping the season series with Green Bay and knocked them out of the playoffs. Factor in that the Lions have two 1st round picks (and two 2nd round picks) in the upcoming draft, this team can really make some noise next year.

Quarterback

Quite possibly the position with the biggest question mark coming into the season, Jared Goff emphatically answered the call. No one would argue that Goff is a generational talent, but he is deserving of being the Detroit Lions starting quarterback. On the season, he threw for 4,438 yards, with 29 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Statistically one of his best years of his professional career. His contract runs through 2024 and is affordable considering the current market for quarterbacks.

The backup situation is a bit of an unknown. The only other quarterback on the roster is Nate Sudfeld and he is a career backup. With that said, the Lions are in a position to draft a quarterback and let him be a backup for 1-2 years and develop. This is contingent on the fact that the Lions find a rookie in the draft that they believe they can work with, who buys into the system/cultural fit, and is a generational talent. If they don’t find someone who possesses all of those attributes, there is no need to waste a pick.

Grade: B

Running Back

Jamaal Williams was phenomenal this year. He’s not a number one back, but he was the best red zone back in the league with 17 touchdowns and had his first 1,000 yard campaign. He’ll be a free agent in the offseason and they should try to re-sign him. D’Andre Swift is a great talent, but he hasn’t proven he can be an every down back. In his 3 years in the NFL, Swift has missed 10 games (at least 3 each season). Justin Jackson is a nice backup to have as well.

The recurring theme is that the Lions have solid running backs, but not a true number one. Could they look to free agency or the draft to fill this void? Bijan Robinson is a top ten rookie talent, and could fall because of the position he plays. There are a few free agent options to consider as well like Saquan Barkley, Kareem Hunt, and Josh Jacobs. It isn’t out of the question that they pull the trigger on one of these options and let Jamaal go. D’Andre has another year left on his deal and would be a great compliment with a number one back. Swift is a great receiving threat out of the backfield and could line up as a receiver as well.

Grade: B-

Wide Receiver

This group is expected to take a big step next year. Jameson Williams spent his rookie season recovering from a torn ACL and saw very little action. Getting in a full workload this offseason should help propel him and the offense to new heights for the Detroit Lions in 2023. In his limited time on the field, he added another dimension to the offense with his ability to get behind a defense. Additionally, Amon-Ra St. Brown was 7th in the league in receptions (106) and 11th in yards (1,161). Proving that he is already one of the best receivers in the league and could formulate an incredible receiving duo with Williams.

DJ Chark is talented as well, but is a free agent in the off-season and may not stick around. Beyond that, Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds are decent 3rd and 4th options, but are significant drop offs from Williams and St. Brown. They are also in the final years of their contract and are potential cap casualties. Look for this team to explore the depth of the wide receiver position this off-season through free agency and the draft.

Grade: B-

Tight End

This was an interesting year for the tight ends. TJ Hockenson, who was moved to Minnesota at the trade deadline, was their number one. He started the year off well and had a career game vs Seattle, but Detroit decided he was not a part of their future. Since his departure, Brock Wright filled in as starter. He only had 18 receptions for 216 yards on the season. In fewer games with the team, TJ Hockenson exceeded his production with 26 receptions and 395 yards. Unfortunately Brock Wright was the most productive TE on the team. If there is a glaring need on the offensive side of the ball, it is at the tight end position.

Grade: C-

Offensive Line

From the first day this new regime took office, there has been a focus on the line of scrimmage. That is their identity and this was affirmed with their first pick last year, RT Penei Sewell. He seemed to have been the missing piece because this unit is one of the best offensive lines in the league. Taylor Decker and Sewell are solid tackles and Frank Ragnow is one of the best centers in the league.

If there is an area to pick on it would be the guard position. Jonah Jackson should remain their starter at LG but Evan Brown is a free agent and could be out the door if they like someone else. Halapaoulivaati Vaitai is still under contract but is a strong candidate for release. They could push more of his cap hit to 2024 with a post June 1 cut designation. Overall, this unit has consistently ranked as one of the best offensive lines in the league and that should continue into next season.

Grade: A

Overall

The Detroit Lions were 4th in total offense this past year and were balanced between the run and pass. Goff solidified himself as the starter next season and the offensive line is rock solid. In order to take that next step, this team needs to find a 3rd receiving threat (WR or TE), an every down back, and possibly an interior lineman. And just to stir things up, don’t rule out the option of the Lions taking their future quarterback in the draft. The Lions have $20 Million in cap space and four picks in the top 51 of the NFL Draft. They have the resources to build off their offensive success last year and be a real threat going forward.

Grade: B