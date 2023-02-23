Has this offseason given the Diamondbacks an opportunity to start being competitive again? Here’s a quick look into what to watch for.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are a team who are not projected to perform well this season but looks to have a bright future. Here is how they’ve attacked this past offseason and what to look for this Spring Training.

Additions

Andrew Chafin, LHP, one-year deal

Miguel Castro, RHP, one-year deal

Zach Davies, RHP, one-year deal

Evan Longoria, 3B, one-year deal

Scott McGough, RHP, two-year deal

Lourdes Gurriel, OF, trade

Grabriel Moreno, C, trade

Kyle Lewis, OF, trade

Offseason Grade: C

The Diamondbacks had the kind of offseason you’d expect from a team that doesn’t seem concerned with spending money on top players.

Andrew Chafin could be looked at as an underrated signing this off-season. From 2021 – 2022 he pitched 126 innings with just a 2.29 ERA.

The veteran signing of Evan Longoria could be a success if he returns to even a fraction of what he once was. Of course, he will likely only see playing time coming off the bench.

The offseason for the Diamondbacks is nothing short of average. A C grade reflects that very well.

Spring Training

Diamondbacks Prospects

Arizona will have a lot of young talent participating in their Spring Training. They have MLB’s number 2 (Corbin Carroll), 11 (Jordan Lawlar) and 59 (Brandon Pfaadt) ranked prospects all in attendance.

Carroll and Pfaadt both have MLB ETAs of 2023. Both players are looking to have strong Spring Trainings to carry over to the major league level.

Final Rotation Spot

The Diamondbacks’ top four in the starting rotation seem to be solidified. So, who will take the fifth spot?

The fight looks to be between Drey Jameson and Ryne Nelson who both made their MLB debuts last season. Both had very small samples, but each looked good in their limited time.

Jameson posted a 1.48 ERA in 24.1 innings pitched. Nelson had a 1.47 ERA in 18.1 innings pitched. Spring Training is where the spot will most likely be decided.

Projected Opening Day Roster

Lineup and bench

Catcher: Carson Kelly

First base: Christian Walker

Second Base: Ketel Marte

Shortstop: Nick Ahmed

Third Base: Josh Rojas

Left Field: Corbin Carroll

Center Field: Alek Thomas

Right Field: Jake McCarthy

Designated Hitter: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Bench: Kyle Lewis, Geraldo Perdomo, Gabriel Moreno, Evan Longoria

Starting Pitchers

1. Zac Gallen

2. Merrill Kelly

3. Madison Bumgarner

4. Zach Davies

5. Ryne Nelson

Bullpen

1. Corbin Martin

2. Kyle Nelson

3. Mark Melancon

4. Miguel Castro

5. Scott McGough

6. Joe Mantiply

7. Kevin Ginkel

8. Andrew Chafin