Dodgers 2023 Season Preview

The Dodgers have more questions marks than usual heading into the season, and a division title is no guarantee.

This is a fan guide to the Dodgers 2023 season.

Are the Dodgers Still the Best in the West?

In my eyes yes, because the Dodgers still have the resources to build a great team as Brandon Gomes and Andrew Friedman have the right personnel in place for this team to be successful. Obviously losing Justin Turner, Trea Turner, and Cody Bellinger are big losses to the team, but the Dodgers somehow found ways to get solid pieces. JD Martinez, David Peralta, Alex Reyes, Miguel Rojas, and Noah Syndergaard all help stabilize a team aiming for another NL West Crown.

The Padres will be the team that will for sure give the Dodgers a run for their money (literally) with the lineup they have featuring Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr, Xander Bogaerts, and Jake Cronenworth. But I still think the Dodgers are the team to beat in the division by roughly two or three games.

Final Offseason Grade: C

It was an unusually quiet offseason for the Dodgers but if I had to choose who were my favorite offseason pickups for the team, they have to be JD Martinez and Noah Syndergaard. Martinez is the everyday DH that the Dodgers were looking for and he reunites with Robert Van Scoyoc whom he has a lot of history with, and Noah Syndergaard is a guy that can return to his All-Star form after having subpar seasons with the Angels and Phillies. I also think Miguel Rojas, David Peralta, Noah Syndergaard and Alex Reyes will contribute in their own ways.

Will Mookie Betts Move Out of the Leadoff Spot?

Dave Roberts has been open to moving Betts down in the lineup, potentially as the #3 hitter. But it will depend upon how Spring Training goes and the WBC. If Betts moves down in the lineup, I could see either Chris Taylor or Miguel Vargas in the leadoff spot.

Official Predictions of the Dodgers Batting Lineup/Starting Rotation

Dodgers Projected Batting Lineup

RF Mookie Betts

SS Gavin Lux

C Will Smith

1B Freddie Freeman

DH JD Martinez

3B Max Muncy

2B Miguel Vargas

LF David Peralta

CF Chris Taylor

Dodgers Projected Starting Rotation

Julio Urias

Tony Gonsolin

Clayton Kershaw

Noah Syndergaard

Dustin May

A rotation without Walker Buehler is a blow, but there’s a chance that he may come back later this season. Expect him to be fully healthy in 2024.

Official Win/Loss Total

102-62 (1st in the NL West, 2nd in the NL)

The Dodgers are still the favorites to win the NL West but can still win 100 games. Despite winning 111 games last season, they won’t match that win total this year, but I still think this team is the best team in the division and one of the best in the NL.