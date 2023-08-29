Dolphins v Chargers Prediction; Let the Season Begin

Let the season begin! The Dolphins play the Chargers to start off the 2023 season September 10th. This game is one of my top picks , and I see Miami winning.

Rivalries

The Miami Dolphins have had their first season game against the Patriots since 2018, so this game is already a mix up. We get that good east coast, west coast rivalry ramped up by QBs that have each won exactly one game against the other. The Chargers are the Dolphins longest running non AFC conference rivals and this game splits a tie between their QBs – awesome.

Dolphins v Chargers – image, West Palm Post

Tua Tagovailoa

We have been watching Tua’s training all summer and it’s been a bit of a mixed bag. Regardless of anything, he will be coming in hot, ready to prove his skill, and health. But let’s be frank, our beloved QB has a pretty dense serious injury history. He also seems to have a whole lot of not as serious, but still takes time to heal from. injuries too. That ankle thing for example, the one since college in 2018, that keeps popping up. He is always fine and plays the next game, (phew). I think the line of thought is pretty easy to follow though.

Tua Tagovailoa – image, The New Yorker

Dolphins’ Defense

Image – Phin Phanatic

The Dolphins won’t have CB Jalen Ramsey on the field (probably not until December) but Xavien Howard is a focused player who delivers. He’s already been good. So have a lot of the defensive players. There are athletes who have stayed consistent no matter what. Baker, Ogbah, and Wilkins were stars during a difficult season last year. There is no reason to believe they won’t excel this year.

Xavien Howard – image, Sports Illustrated

Dolphins’ Offense

Image – The Phinsider

I’m not alone in predicting Miami’s victory during this first game in L.A.. Apart from Miami’s QB (and potential “situation”), their offense is loaded with talent. We know we are going to see outstanding football played by Hill, Waddle, Mostert, Armstead, and all the other phenomenal players the Dolphins have .

Tyreek Hill – image, Sportsbook Wire