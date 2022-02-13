Donald and Floyd on their way to Super Bowl 56

This isn’t Aaron Donald’s first run at the ring. Flashback, three years ago, to Super Bowl LIII against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. In a defensive struggle that only saw a total of 16 points scored, Donald and the Rams came up short. This second chance doesn’t come around often. Unless you have Tom Brady and Bill Belichick on the same team. Donald and the Rams also have the opportunity to do something that only one other team in NFL history has done. Play and win a super bowl in their home stadium.



Donald’s composure was cool, calm, and collected. When asked if he learned anything from his previous Super Bowl experience, Donald responded that he is more prepared, more regimented, and staying in the same routine. Donald praised his teammates, especially the addition of Von Miller. Miller has been able to apply pressure on the edge forcing teams to leave Donald either one on one or double-teamed. Leonard Floyd’s name was also mentioned as a contributor to relieving some of the pressure on Donald. Donald said that Floyd is playing a big part in the Rams Super Bowl run this year and helps him feel comfortable out on the field.



This is Leonard Floyd’s first Super Bowl. After playing for the Chicago Bears for four years, Floyd has found a new home on the Rams’ defense. Floyd has said that playing with Donald and Miller has given him perspective and has taught him a lot. With Deebo Samuel’s ability to play multiple positions coming to the forefront, it begs the question, will Leonard Floyd get a chance to relive his glory days at tight end? When asked Floyd said he has tried to impress the Rams’ tight-end coach by making efforts to show his catching ability at practice. Will

Floyd see his chance come on Super Bowl Sunday?



Taking everything into account I believe the Rams’ defense will have a field day with the Bengals’ offensive line. However, with weapons such as Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon the Rams defense will have their hands full. We have seen Joe Burrow can take the hits and bounce back. Despite being sacked nine times by the Titans, Burrow was able to lead the Bengals to victory. The following week against the Chiefs, Burrow was sacked four times and again was able to lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988.



The Rams explosive offense has frequently flexed its muscles. Scoring at will during these playoffs when they needed it the most. Recall the final seconds against the Buccaneers a few weeks ago. (Sorry to Bucs fans.) I believe the Bengals are up to the challenge. The Bengals’ defense held the Chiefs’ high-powered offense to three points in the second half and overtime two weeks ago. The regular season’s fourth highest-scoring offense was held to 55 yards in the second half. That is pretty good for the league’s 13th best defense during the regular season. I for one believe the Bengals can do it again this Sunday to secure their first ring in the franchise’s history.



Score prediction: Bengals 27, Rams 24