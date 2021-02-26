Durant To Miss Sixth Straight Game

For the sixth game in a row, the Brooklyn Nets will be without Kevin Durant’s services, due to him nursing a hamstring strain. Thankfully for the Nets, Brooklyn has been undefeated without him.

After posting 20 points, six assists and five rebounds on February 13 against his former team, the Golden State Warriors, Durant went down with this hamstring strain. Initially the Nets said they expected the 2x NBA champion to be out only for two games, but he still has yet to take the floor.

Is this reason to worry? Likely yes. There’s no way we go from two games to six games, with those extra four games just being precautionary.

However, as previously stated Brooklyn is 5-0 in this stretch, so that’s fortunate for them. That’s not the only fortunate thing about this time away for KD though. During this time Brooklyn is the only undefeated team, 3rd in scoring (122.4 PPG), 1st in FG% 52.2%, 1st in 3P% (45.6) and 7th in assists (26.6 APG).

Two things that are unfortunate though is that Brooklyn is last in rebounding (38.4 RPG) and 21st in blocks (4.0 BPG). KD’s definitely being missed in in these areas.

So how much longer the Nets will have to be without his services, that’s to be determined, but at 5-0 going into their matchup with the Orlando Magic tonight, they’re looking like they’re okay for now.