EA and FIFA Will End Their Partnership after FIFA 23 is Released

The beloved iconic games that have been adored by football fans will soon have a different look. EA and FIFA announced they could not come up with a contract extension and will part ways after this year.

EA also announced its new soccer video game called EA Sports F.C. It will have the same gameplay as the previous games but will not have access to the FIFA licenses.

FIFA also plans to still come out with FIFA 24, FIFA 25, etc, however it will be with another developer and the gameplay will be different than gamers are used to.

EA and FIFA began their partnership with their first game back in 1993. This will be over three decades of games EA and FIFA have produced together that will come to an end.

According to EA, FIFA were not only demanding double the amount for their license, but they wanted to include their name in other brands, in which EA thought they were taking a step too far.

EA spoke out and they said they are fully confident in their games in the future moving forward.

Gareth Sutcliffe, senior analyst specializing at Enders Analysis spoke out about their video games moving forward to the NY Times.

“If you’re breaking a relationship that goes back over 20 years there will be consequences. EA will continue to motor on: They have got all the technological smarts, the creative implementation of an absolutely fantastic football game, and it really is fantastic. But what do FIFA have? Their name. And then what?”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said their FIFA games will continue to be the best, regardless of their new partners are.

“I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans” said Infantino. “The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25, and FIFA 26, and so on-the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain the best.”

Gamers will now get to choose from two games starting next year. The infamous EA FIFA games will come to an end, but it’s new beginnings for both video game companies.