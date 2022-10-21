Eagles Bye Week Progress Report

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) are going into their bye week as the only undefeated team in the NFL. Outside of Philadelphia, not too many people could have predicted their phenomenal start. The Eagles are currently top five in total yards and total yards allowed. Both sides of the ball are rolling through six weeks and will look to continue that after their bye week. They are also beating teams by an average of 9.33 points per game. Here are some thoughts from the season so far:

Jalen Hurts has the Offense Going

The question before the season started was if Jalen Hurts could make a step and lead this football team. Well through six weeks that question seems to have been answered. He currently has a 66.8% completion percentage, throwing for 1514 yards, and six touchdowns with only two interceptions. On the ground, has recorded 77 carries for 293 yards and six touchdowns. The third-year quarterback is having an MVP-like season so far, but will he be able to keep it up?

The Eagles are fourth in scoring this season with 26.8 points per game. They have had eight different Eagles get into the end zone also. They are spreading the ball around and winning games because of it. There are countless playmakers on this team and opposing teams are having trouble stopping each one.

RB Miles Sanders has rushed 105 times for 485 yards (fourth in the NFL), and four touchdowns. He is on track to have the best season of his career and it’s one of the reasons the Eagles keep winning. For this team, everything starts on the ground. Their running game wears defenses out and it opens up passing windows for Hurts.

WR A.J. Brown is Hurt’s number one target through six weeks. Brown had 33 receptions for 503 yards and two touchdowns. WR DeVonta Smith is also having an exceptional start with 33 receptions for 397 yards and two touchdowns. Adding Brown to the receiving core has benefited everyone including Smith. Defense’s have had trouble shutting down both receivers so far this season. The duo is currently the second-best pair of receivers in the league behind the Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

If this offense can keep up their scoring and run the ball down opposing defenses’ throats, their season looks bright. No team had been able to hold them to under 20 points yet. Look forward to the Eagles continuing what they were able to do on offense through six weeks.

Solid Defense

This may come as less of a surprise as the offense succeeding but it is still note-worthy. The Eagles are currently fourth in total yards allowed with 297.8 yards per game. They are also ranked number one in turnover differential at +12, the second-ranking Vikings are only at +4. This speaks volumes as the offense can take care of the ball while the defense forces turnovers at will.

Eagles’ CB Darius Slay intercepts Cowboys’ Cooper Rush in the second quarter on Sunday Night Football

CB Darius Slay is having another exceptional season with three interceptions, 31 tackles and four passes defended. First-year Eagle C.J. Gardner-Johnson also has three interceptions and seven passes defended. The Eagles’ secondary is looking scary in their first six games. Teams have been able to throw the ball downfield on them due to these great defenders. Last week the Eagles were able to pick Cowboys’ Cooper Rush off three times on Sunday Night Football.

Another first-year Eagle is having a huge impact on their success early and that is LB Haason Reddick who has recorded 4.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. He is on an absolute tear getting to the quarterback. In total, the Eagles have 16 sacks which is seventh in the NFL.

The saying goes, “Defense wins championships”, well the Eagles have the defense that can do that. Teams have struggled to pass and run the ball against them so far. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has the defense rolling right along with the offense and will look to continue it after this bye week.

My Thoughts

The Eagles have surprised me along with many others this season. I would not have guessed a 6-0 start going into their bye week but here we are. I’ve been impressed with the way they have fought through adversity this season. For example, against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles went down 14-0 early in the first quarter but fought back to get the 29-21 win. That is what great teams can do in the NFL.

However, the Eagles have only played against two winning teams so far (I know you can only play who is on your schedule). But it will be interesting to see how they stand up to other good teams throughout the second half of their season. This team has all the makings to make a deep playoff run. To me, it will all come down to if Hurts can continue putting up exceptional performances. If he can, the Eagles are certainly Super Bowl favorites in the NFC.