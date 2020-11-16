Eagles Lay Egg Post Bye To Giants

The Eagles came into this NFC East showdown in first place in their woeful division; however, they were full of hope and optimism. For the first time since week 1, the Eagles seemed relatively healthy as they got Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, and Alshon Jeffery all back from injury.

However, it didn’t matter as the Eagles fell 27-17 and now match the Giants in the win column with three wins apiece.

It seemed the Eagles didn’t learn from their first matchup as the read option of QB Daniel Jones burned them once again for 64 rushing yards and a score:

The Giants added a wrinkle to the blocking scheme on Daniel Jones zone read touchdown run that allows him to spring free. Eagles defense in a good spot but Giants have a better scheme. @giants pic.twitter.com/9wUOXeypgg — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 16, 2020

The defense struggled immensely giving up two touchdowns on their first two possessions and were seemingly playing catch up the entire game, “Those little things were really creeping in all game. Presnap, penalties, it’s something we have to correct moving forward,” said DE Brandon Graham.

Most of the talk going into this week’s matchup was centered around QB Carson Wentz; the FCS product went turnover-free for the first time in 2020, but the Eagles offense still looked out of sorts, “You have to give credit to that defense. It’s a bend, don’t break defense that gives up stuff underneath but makes you have long, sustained drives and they just made more plays than us,” said Wentz.

There weren’t too many positives to pull from this one. It was the first time since 2004 that the Eagles did not convert a single third down conversion throughout an entire game.

It was the Eagles’ first loss to the Giants since head coach Doug Pederson’s first year in November of 2016. The Eagles now fall to 1-4 after the bye week under head coach Doug Pederson, “All three phases had a hand in this loss and it’s on me the way we played today.”

The Eagles enter into a midseason gauntlet starting next week:

@ CLE (6-3)

vs. SEA (6-3)

@ GB (7-2)

vs. NO (7-2)

@ ARI (6-3)

The combined record of their next five opponents is 32-13 (.711%) where each team is in the middle of a playoff push or vying for a top seed. Thanks to a historically putrid division, the Eagles are as well but they have a lot to correct if they want to find any success against these upcoming opponents.