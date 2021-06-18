Euro 2020 (2021?): Horrible Scenes In Copenhagen & England Wins Their Opener

Back Sports Page Presents another special podcast episode of the Euro Podcast With JB and Michael. Well of course, the guys get into the awful, and horrible scenes we all saw in Copenhagen on Saturday afternoon. Is UEFA to blame? Why aren’t there defibs in every stadium?

We answer all the questions, and look back on the scary moment. After that, the guys will go into each group and discuss the previous games. Italy looked dominant, Span is not the Spain of old, and Belgium are the clear cut favorites.

We also preview today’s huge matchup between the Germans and the French. Definitely tune in at 2 PM ET to check it out. It’s been a wild and weird first week in Europe, it can only get better!